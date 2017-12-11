The late David Cassidy just got accused of sexual misconduct — and fans aren’t happy

David Cassidy hasn’t even been dead a month and the late pop star has been pulled into the #metoo wave.
In Sunday’s UK publication The Daily Star, former pin-up model and singer Samantha Fox alleges Cassidy sexually touched her back in May 1985.
Fox, discussing her memoir “Forever” (Backbeat Books), recounts that she agreed to appear topless in a video for the singer’s track “Romance.” During the promotional photo shoot, Fox says that Cassidy had an erection the “entire time.”
The then-19 -year-old later agreed to dine with the heartthrob, with her father along.
“In the middle of dinner, I got up to go to the toilet, and as I was standing alone in the women’s toilets, washing my hands, the door flew open and David Cassidy came storming in,” she writes in the book. “When he grabbed me and pushed his tongue down my throat, I just kneed him in the b—s.”
They returned to the table, and Fox never spoke of the incident publicly until now.
“In that moment, the handsome, sweet guy from ‘The Partridge Family’ had transformed into a first-class creep,” said Fox, who has since come out as gay.
Cassidy is one of many celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment since allegations arose against producer Harvey Weinstein were reported in The New York Times and The New Yorker in October.
He’s not the first dead person to be accused.
Actor Kevin Sorbo alleged that in 1984, while working as a model in Italy, slain fashion designer Gianni Versace put his hand up his leg while the two were at dinner.
Many Cassidy fans, who are still in mourning, are perturbed by the posthumous accusation.
A Twitter user with the handle @MarcherLord1 calls Fox “a bandwagon jumper.”
Another pondered why she waited so long to tell her story.
“So … Samantha Fox has accused David Cassidy of groping her in the ‘80s. If this was so upsetting, why did she wait until after his death to go public with it?” wonders @Steff.
Others took issue with the fact that Cassidy could not tell his side.
“The Man is dead and cannot even defend himself- Need I Say More,” posted @TTbichko.
