Pitbull just lost a major New Year’s Eve gig — and his replacement isn’t a singer

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

December 06, 2017 07:14 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Pitbull’s out. Steve Harvey’s in.

The local rapper lost his plum gig headlining “Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution,” FOX recently announced.

Mr. Worldwide had held the job hosting the always lively concert special, which aired on FOX, for three years. Pit would anchor the festivities from Bayfront Park in downtown. Past performers included Enrique Iglesias, Austin Mahone and Shawn Mendes.

The network has very different plans for its special this year: Harvey will step in to emcee the special, which is now called “New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square,” which will air 8-10 p.m. Dec. 31, and then continue from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

steve-harvey-getty-825x580
Host Steve Harvey speaks during the 2016 Neighborhood Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BRYAN STEFFY Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc

The “Family Feud” host has never done anything related to New Year’s Eve, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And there may be some jokes made on social media that the TV personality will botch the countdown after his Miss Universe fiasco (in December 2015, Harvey mistakenly declared the first runner-up the winner of the pageant).

So is Pit’s replacement due to a ratings issue?

Last year, the ratings plummeted — down 16 percent in metered marked households and down 11 percent in the 18-49 demographic, reports Deadline.

And some viewers weren’t exactly thrilled with the “Por Favor” singer’s performance last year.

A user with the handle @boringpapaya wrote on Jan. 1, 2017: “Last night, Josh made us watch Pitbull's New Year’s Eve Revolution. How do you forgive someone for that?”

The day of last year’s broadcast @capace17 asked, “Pitbull has his own New Years Eve show...WHY!!!”

For diehard fans, you can still spend some time with Mr. 305.

Pitbull is hosting a Worldwide New Year’s Eve VIP Food & Wine Party at Bayfront Park starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

An invite shows the fashionable Miami native in a tuxedo fixing his cuffs. Tickets for the event run from $295 to $495 and include food, wine, spirits, sweets by the Sugar Factory, a champagne toast at midnight, and of course, a concert by the man himself.

It will not be televised.

