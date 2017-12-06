Pitbull just lost a major New Year’s Eve gig — and his replacement isn’t a singer

Pitbull’s out. Steve Harvey’s in.
The local rapper lost his plum gig headlining “Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution,” FOX recently announced.
Mr. Worldwide had held the job hosting the always lively concert special, which aired on FOX, for three years. Pit would anchor the festivities from Bayfront Park in downtown. Past performers included Enrique Iglesias, Austin Mahone and Shawn Mendes.
Never miss a local story.
The network has very different plans for its special this year: Harvey will step in to emcee the special, which is now called “New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square,” which will air 8-10 p.m. Dec. 31, and then continue from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The “Family Feud” host has never done anything related to New Year’s Eve, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And there may be some jokes made on social media that the TV personality will botch the countdown after his Miss Universe fiasco (in December 2015, Harvey mistakenly declared the first runner-up the winner of the pageant).
Steve Harvey says he’s always wanted a New Year’s Eve thing a la Dick Clark. Wait. Why did we give PITBULL New Year’s Eve first?!? #TCA17— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 3, 2017
So is Pit’s replacement due to a ratings issue?
Last year, the ratings plummeted — down 16 percent in metered marked households and down 11 percent in the 18-49 demographic, reports Deadline.
And some viewers weren’t exactly thrilled with the “Por Favor” singer’s performance last year.
A user with the handle @boringpapaya wrote on Jan. 1, 2017: “Last night, Josh made us watch Pitbull's New Year’s Eve Revolution. How do you forgive someone for that?”
The day of last year’s broadcast @capace17 asked, “Pitbull has his own New Years Eve show...WHY!!!”
For diehard fans, you can still spend some time with Mr. 305.
Pitbull is hosting a Worldwide New Year’s Eve VIP Food & Wine Party at Bayfront Park starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
An invite shows the fashionable Miami native in a tuxedo fixing his cuffs. Tickets for the event run from $295 to $495 and include food, wine, spirits, sweets by the Sugar Factory, a champagne toast at midnight, and of course, a concert by the man himself.
It will not be televised.
The Worldwide New Year’s Eve VIP Food & Wine Party is back to ring in 2018 at Miami’s Bayfront Park with Mr. Worldwide - @Pitbull himself! @WorldwideNYE announced today that Pitbull will be teaming up with SWARM Inc. to ring in the new year with the ultimate VIP party! pic.twitter.com/0YrNSQt3aQ— Mr. Worldwide (@305_world) November 20, 2017
Comments