What’s the unsolved mystery Trump was ranting about in his ‘Morning Joe’ tweet?

Even for Donald Trump, this tweet was a bit unsettling.
The president insinuated that “Morning Joe” cohost Joe Scarborough could be a murderer.
On Wednesday, after “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer was sacked for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, Trump went after the “Morning Joe” co-host on Twitter.
“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”
Never miss a local story.
So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017
What “unsolved mystery?”
It turns out, this wasn’t the first time Scarborough, a former Florida Republican congressman, has come under scrutiny for a decades old (semi) mystery.
Back July 20, 2001, a staffer by the name of Lori Klausutis was found dead, slumped over next to a desk on the floor of Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach office. Klausutis — who was 28 and married — worked as constituent services coordinator. According to her obituary, the Niceville woman was working on completing her MBA from the University of West Florida.
As for Scarborough released a statement soon after the discovery: “My staff and family are greatly saddened by the loss of Lori Klausutis. I know Lori will be missed by the thousands of citizens who regularly contact my office to seek assistance with a variety of problems. May God grant Lori’s family the grace, comfort and hope that will get them through this difficult time.”
Local Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Berkland ruled that Klausutis, an avid runner, lost consciousness due to a undiagnosed heart condition and collapsed, hitting her head on the desk as she fell. The head injury caused the death. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play.
According to the St. Petersburg Times, the aide, called “Little Miss Mary Sunshine,” had told a coworker and mail carrier she’d been feeling “ill” a day before being found dead.
The story added that Klausutis had been taking acne medication and suffered short term memory loss due to a head injury in a car accident as a teen.
So case closed, right? There’s no “unsolved mystery,” according to officials. Nonetheless conspiracy theories continue.
The MSNBC personality did not respond to Trump’s tweet. But his fiancee Mika Mika Brzezinski did, calling the leader of the free world “unmoored.”
Much to talk about tomorrow morning at 6am. The president is unmoored, tweeting fake racist videos, mumbling in private about conspiracy theories and bumbling toward a nuclear showdown.— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) November 30, 2017
A packed Morning Joe tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/j7eUcAQKyA
Comments