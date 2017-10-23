Mexican soap star slapped a reporter in the face. Now he’s getting sued

Paco Fuentes was doing his job.
As a celebrity reporter with Univision’s “El Gordo y La Flaca,” Fuentes was on the red carpet earlier this month in L.A. for Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya.
As Mexican soap star Eduardo Yanez passed by, the journalist asked him about his estranged son, who had started a GoFundMe page to help with car repairs, and why the actor wasn’t helping.
Yanez did not take kindly to this question and laid into him. Literally.
After calling Fuentes an ass, among other things, the “Fuego en la Sangre” star slapped him across the face. Hard.
Miami based Univision condemned the attack. Now the TV personality is suing Yanez for assault and battery and emotional distress, according to TMZ.
According to the suit, Yanez has shown no remorse since the attack, even though he did issue an apology to TMZ.
“I just lost it,” he said. “I take family very seriously, and I don’t share my private life. I know that’s not the way to do it. I was trying to answer all the questions. I even was going to walk away from it...I know my future doesn’t look very promising.”
. #EduardoYañez agrede a nuestro reportero @fuepaco en plena entrevista. Todos los detalles está tarde 4pm/3c por @univision pic.twitter.com/qfKd9X6db3— El Gordo y La Flaca (@ElGordoyLaFlaca) October 11, 2017
The soap star also appeared on “El Gordo y La Flaca” and was grilled by the show’s hosts, Lili Estefan and Raul de Molina.
“Paco involved himself in a matter that is very personal for me; it is a very sensitive topic. It [was] to defend my family,” Yanez explained, adding he didn’t like the way the reporter behaved. “I believed in that moment that he insisted too much… I saw it to the point that he was mocking my situation, and I couldn’t tolerate it.”
He added, close to tears, that he was likely going to seek help and he is only human.
Comments