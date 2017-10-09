Chris Foerster speaks with Miami Dolphins Tackle #70 Ja'Wuan James during practice back in August 2017. Foerster resigned as Dolphins offensive line coach Monday, October 9, 2017, after video was released by a Las Vegas model of him apparently doing lines of cocaine.
Fallen Dolphins coach owes thousands in back taxes

BY JOSE LAMBIET

October 09, 2017 4:46 PM

Former Miami Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster’s not only in trouble with the NFL, he’s facing the music with his finances, too.

Records in his hometown of St. Petersburg, where the 55-year-old Foerster lives in the off-season with his pediatric nurse wife Michelle, shows he is heavily in debt despite a salary estimated to be in the $3 million range.

Another boom was lowered on Foerster recently by the U.S. government in the form of not just one but two unpaid income tax liens from the Internal Revenue Service.

Foerster and his wife, who records show file their taxes jointly, owe $591,397.51 in unpaid taxes going back to 2012, when he coached for the Washington Redskins. Uncle Sam also filed another lien in 2012 for $67,482 he failed to pay in 2010.

Records show the liens were placed against the $625,000 house that the Foersters, who have three children, own on Tampa Bay.

The coach has turned off his two cellphones and couldn’t be contacted. His wife didn’t return calls and emails for comment.

Despite his reputation of being one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the league, Foerster was sued by Wells Fargo in 2010 after he stopped sending in his mortgage payments, Pinellas County archives also show.

Wells Fargo filed a foreclosure action in June but dismissed it a month later after Foerster started paying again.

A relative unknown as of Sunday outside diehard NFL fandom and sports talk radio, Foerster suddenly became an even bigger issue for the image-conscious NFL than players kneeling during the national anthem.

Overnight, a Las Vegas model named Kijuana Nige published on social media a graphic video of Foerster snorting lines of a white powder while telling her he missed her.

Foerster resigned his offensive line coaching position Monday morning.

