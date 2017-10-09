Fallen Dolphins coach owes thousands in back taxes

Former Miami Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster’s not only in trouble with the NFL, he’s facing the music with his finances, too.

Records in his hometown of St. Petersburg, where the 55-year-old Foerster lives in the off-season with his pediatric nurse wife Michelle, shows he is heavily in debt despite a salary estimated to be in the $3 million range.

Another boom was lowered on Foerster recently by the U.S. government in the form of not just one but two unpaid income tax liens from the Internal Revenue Service.

Foerster and his wife, who records show file their taxes jointly, owe $591,397.51 in unpaid taxes going back to 2012, when he coached for the Washington Redskins. Uncle Sam also filed another lien in 2012 for $67,482 he failed to pay in 2010.

Records show the liens were placed against the $625,000 house that the Foersters, who have three children, own on Tampa Bay.

The coach has turned off his two cellphones and couldn’t be contacted. His wife didn’t return calls and emails for comment.

More Videos 1:43 Tom Petty dies; his lyrics spoke for underdogs Pause 3:42 What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:26 Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico 1:00 Drone captures amazing view of Miami Beach 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 2:35 As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 1:35 Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 2:54 Marc Buoniconti: 'Despite all of this, I feel lucky' 0:38 Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Kijuana Nige via Facebook

Despite his reputation of being one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the league, Foerster was sued by Wells Fargo in 2010 after he stopped sending in his mortgage payments, Pinellas County archives also show.

Wells Fargo filed a foreclosure action in June but dismissed it a month later after Foerster started paying again.

A relative unknown as of Sunday outside diehard NFL fandom and sports talk radio, Foerster suddenly became an even bigger issue for the image-conscious NFL than players kneeling during the national anthem.

Overnight, a Las Vegas model named Kijuana Nige published on social media a graphic video of Foerster snorting lines of a white powder while telling her he missed her.

Foerster resigned his offensive line coaching position Monday morning.