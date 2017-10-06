Lin-Manuel Miranda says he is doing more for Puerto Rico than the government

Some of the biggest names in music have come together to release an original song to raise money for Puerto Rico hurricane relief.
We have Lin-Manuel Miranda to thank. The “Hamilton” creator enlisted a number of famous pals for the track called “Almost Like Praying,” whose proceeds from the download/stream go to The Hispanic Federation’s disaster relief fund.
“Everyone is doing their part. I’ve never seen such mobilization in my life,” Miranda told The Associated Press.
Along with Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and John Leguizamo, many of the other singers have ties to Miami such as Camila Cabello, Fat Joe and Luis Fonsi and Gloria Estefan. The Miami Sound Machine singer traveled with her husband Emilio on a humanitarian mission with Jet Blue earlier this week. She not only documented the trip on social media, but helped bring the song together, obtaining a verse from Puerto Rican rapper PJ Sin Suela by picking up his memory stick as he couldn’t email it, Miranda reported.
“Everyone cried, we were in tears. We screamed, ‘We got this verse out of Puerto Rico!’” he said. “That gives you an example of the effort and the cooperation involved.”
The song, which Miranda said took just 72 hours to record, names all 78 towns in Puerto Rico.
“This song is designed so that those towns never feel forgotten again,” he said. “I cannot wait for Puerto Ricans to hear Luis Fonsi sing the name of their town or J.Lo to sing the name of their town.”
You’ll notice the track has similarities to the classic song “Maria,” from “West Side Story,” a nod to the name of the massive hurricane that walloped the island on Sept. 20, leaving almost everyone without power, water and basic supplies to survive.
Miranda wishes the government would do more.
“This was an unprecedented disaster and requires an unprecedented federal response,” he said. “They have not yet gotten an unprecedented federal response. I am longing and waiting and jumping up and down for a federal response to match the response of our people.”
