Soccer star Alex Morgan kicked out of Disney World

Too drunk for Disney!
Alex Morgan is known for bending it like Beckham, but at Disney World the soccer star was on a bender. And she got kicked out for it on Sunday, TMZ reports.
OK, so she wasn’t alone.
According to the Associated Press, the group included Morgan’s husband, Orlando City midfielder Servando Carrasco, and fellow Lions Dom Dwyer, Seb Hines, Donny Toia, Joe Bendik, Scott Sutter, Giles Barnes and Dillon Powers.
The U.S. women’s national team star and her pals were written up, given a trespass warning and left. No charges were filed, despite the fact that, according to the report, some members of the party were “impaired and verbally aggressive.”
“As we passed Spaceship Earth, I observed several people being escorted to the front,” a deputy wrote. “They were all being very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests. I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”
Morgan was overheard yelling that she knows the Orlando SWAT team.
Morgan’s Instagram shows a large group on the steps of Epcot Japanese restaurant Mitsukoshi with the caption, “Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.”
Too much sake, anyone?
