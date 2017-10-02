Singer Tom Petty of the Heartbreakers brain dead after suffering heart attack

Tom Petty was taken off life support, reports TMZ.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, he is dead. CBS News confirmed the sad news, but it is reportedly inaccurate.

The LAPD tweeted an apology for the misinformation.

The veteran rocker, 66, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious in his Malibu home. Petty was not breathing and in full cardiac arrest but law enforcement sources tell the entertainment website that EMTs were able to get a pulse.

The Gainesville, Florida, native reportedly had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

Sources tell the entertainment website that a chaplain was called to Petty’s bedside and his family has a do not resuscitate order

No actual comment from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman’s camp yet.

The three-time Grammy winner is best known for such hits as “Free Fallin’,” Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “American Girl.”

In 2015, the musician earned a writing credit on Sam Smith’s megahit “Stay With Me” for its similarities to Petty’s 1989 hit “I Won’t Back Down.”

His latest album was with the Heartbreakers, “Hypnotic Eye,” which won best rock album the same year.

Earlier this year, Petty was honored as the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles.

“I am so very pleased to be honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year,” the rocker said at the time. “I have so much respect for this organization, which really does care about the people in our industry,” said Petty. “I myself know many people who MusiCares has aided in desperate situations. Again, let me say this is a true honor.”

He and the band played Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in May.

Petty played his last show last Monday, performing three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to conclude the iconic group’s 40th anniversary tour.

On their website, the Heartbreakers wrote a thank you note to fans:

“Fifty-three shows. Twenty-four states. Twelve lighting crew. Eleven truck drivers. Nine in Production. Seven sound guys. Six backline crew. Six months. Five opening acts. Three countries. Three riggers. One legendary band and over one million legendary fans. Thank you to all!”