The Kardashians are multiplying! Three babies (reportedly) on the way

And then there were three.
Fact (we think): Three Kardashian sisters are expecting AT THE SAME TIME.
If you’re sick of this family, just wait a few months. Because more are being made.
First we heard rumors that Kim’s surrogate was with child (Kanye’s). Then came the Kylie Jenner news — that the 20-year-old failed to use proper protection with boyfriend Travis Scott. Khloe, 33, is also in a family way with baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
No one has confirmed her happy news, except the oldest of the tribe: Kim. Sort of.
On Thursday Page Six reported that the reality star reveals that Baby No 3. is on the way in a trailer for the E! show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Kim asks Khloé.
“The person’s pregnant!?” Khloe volleys back.
Kim answers, “We’re having a baby!”
But no actual statement from the ladies. You’ll have to watch the show 9 p.m. Sunday on E! That’s the way they roll.
We are wondering about the names. Kourtney, Rob and Kim already broke Mom Kris’ naming cycle with their “K”-less broods. So that’s something.
