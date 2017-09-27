Katiria Soto
Miami news anchor goes back home to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 8:35 PM

For one local newscaster, tragedy hits close to home.

Univision Noticias 41 anchor Katiria Soto has traveled back to Puerto Rico to chronicle the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

The special series titled “Catástrofe en Puerto Rico” (Catastrophe in Puerto Rico) will air at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will also livestream on Facebook and UnivisionNuevaYork.com.

“Catástrofe en Puerto Rico” will provide the latest information on Puerto Rico, what people need to know about the island’s humanitarian crisis and what is being done to help.

On social media, she shows images and video footage of the “massive devastation.”

On Facebook, she tells her followers that she was on vacation in Spain when Maria hit, but cut short her trip after hearing about what had happened and seeing pictures of the natural disaster. “It was impossible to enjoy myself,” she said, adding that luckily, relatives were able to get in touch with her and tell her that her family was OK.

Soto will be joined alongside a team of Univision journalists including Jackie Guerrido, Felix de Bedout, Carolina Rosario, Esperanza Ceballos and Alejandra Soto, Luis Guzman and Carmen Diaz.

