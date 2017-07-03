Happy Birthday, America!

America will celebrate its 241st birthday on July Fourth. It’s a time of picnics, parades, cookouts and, of course, fireworks! Pick your spot and enjoy the fireworks:
Bayfront Park – America’s Birthday Bash
Celebrate Independence Day with a free kids’ zone with bounce houses, food trucks, beverages and a fireworks display. Opens at noon, kids’ zone 3-7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. www.bayfrontparkmiami.com/Events/July4th.html
Biltmore Hotel
Celebrate the fourth in style at the hotel’s Fireworks Spectacular with a Stars and Stripes BBQ Dinner featuring traditional favorites with an open bar from 5 p.m. Barbecue from 6-8:45 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. Hotel guests $180 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under, members $145 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under; just fireworks viewing on golf course is free. www.biltmorehotel.com/resort/july4th.php; 855-666-1727
Black Point Park & Marina
Come early to enjoy jogging trails, bikeways and food at their Black Point Ocean Grill then stick around for a fireworks display at 9 p.m. www.miamidade.gov/parks/black-point-marina.asp
City of Doral
Live music, food and beverage for sale, fun activities for the kids and a fireworks display to cap off the festivities at Doral Central Park, starting at 5 p.m. www.cityofdoral.com
City of Hialeah
Head to Ted Hendricks Stadium at 5 p.m. for live entertainment, a kids’ fun zone with games and activities, food, a laser show and fireworks display.
City of Homestead
Race to the Fourth Independence Day Bash. Party at the Homestead Miami Speedway to the sounds of local bands Main Highway Ricky Valido and the Hialeah Hillbillies while the kids ride Midway rides and play games from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be food trucks and other refreshing summer treats. www.cityofhomestead.com/july4
City of Miami Springs
Watch the parade through the heart of Miami Springs, followed by a barbecue, baby contest and fireworks display at sundown. Parade at 10 a.m. kicking off at Westward Dr. and ending at the Golf Club, site of the family festivities. www.miamisprings-fl.gov
City of North Miami
Come early and get a great spot and enjoy festivities on the grounds of Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus. Food and beverage for sale, bounce houses for the kids and fireworks display. www.northmiamifl.gov
Coconut Grove
Kick off the day at the Barnacle State Historic Site with an old-fashioned picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., then at CocoWalk there’s a hot dog-eating competition from 3-7 p.m. followed by a picnic and fireworks display at Peacock Park from 6-9 p.m. www.coconutgrove.com
Miami Shores Country Club
The MMF Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture along with music from Star Wars and other patriotic favorites. They’ll also play Bernstein’s West Side Story and Copland’s Hoe-Down and Saturday Night Waltz. Performance is followed by fireworks display at Miami Shores Country Club. Buffet starts at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Concert is at Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center, Barry University, buffet and fireworks at Miami Shores Country Club. www.miamishoresgolf.com
North Shore Park in Miami Beach
Food trucks, music by the Spam All-Stars, Inner Circle and the Wailers along with yoga with Greenmonkey, Zico Coconut Water samples and Hubert’s Lemonade capped off by a fireworks display at the North Beach Bandshell, 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.
The party will run from 11 a.m. to the fireworks at 9 p.m. Free shuttle route – two park-and-ride locations where drop-off/pick-up will take place (North Shore Bandshell Park and 41 Street/Royal Palm Avenue). Free shuttles may be flagged down at any MDT bus stop along this route. Service will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. www.miamibeachfl.gov/news/scroll.aspx?id=70816
Village of Palmetto Bay
Enjoy live music, food vendors, kids’ fun zone, street entertainment, plus an arts and crafts area starting at 6 p.m. at Palmetto Bay Village Hall, then settle in on a blanket or lawn chair for the fireworks display at 8:45 p.m. ▪ www.palmettobay-fl.gov/708/Independence-Day-2017
Pérez Art Museum Miami
Jolt Radio performs at the party with the galleries open until 9 p.m. and exhibition tours available through the night. It’s also the ideal waterfront viewing spot for various fireworks displays. Open to members and their guests from 7-10 p.m. https://6883.blackbaudhosting.com
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and Planetarium shows, music by a live DJ and barbecue eats for purchase. Also a great spot to view various fireworks displays. 6-9:30 p.m. Members free, nonmembers adults $21, kids ages 3-11 $15 www.frostscience.org
Turnberry Isle
Choose between an all-American barbecue or food from gourmet food trucks along with unlimited beer, wine, iced tea or lemonade followed by a fireworks display. Adults $99, kids $50, family four-pack (two adults and two kids) $199. 6-9 p.m. www.turnberryislemiami.com/tracking/click-july-4th-weekend.aspx
Village of Key Biscayne
Parade along Crandon Boulevard kicks of the day’s festivities at 11 a.m., followed by a picnic on Village Green and sunset fireworks on the beach. www.keybiscayne.fl.gov
Gulfstream Park
Gear up for the fireworks display at the end of Freedom Fest by enjoying a Kid Fun Zone from 5-9 p.m. with an airbrush tattoo artist, face painters, magicians and a coloring station. Then from 6-10 p.m. grab complimentary patriotic swag bags and listen to live music from Sucker Punch. There will also be a barbecue buffet available for $29. Then starting at 9:30 p.m. the sky lights up with fireworks at the Grandstands. www.gulfstreampark.com/events-and-entertainment/event-calendar/details/2017/07/04/default-calendar/freedom-fest
Broward County Coral Springs
Entertainment, bounce houses, kids’ crafts, food and refreshments for sale plus fireworks. 6-9 p.m., 10000 Ben Geiger Dr., Coral Springs; 954-345-2200 or www.coralsprings.org; free.
Fort Lauderdale
Free day-long celebration with family activities, music, beach games and contests. Noon-9:30 p.m., State Road A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-5363 or www.fortlauderdale.gov; free.
Sunrise
Enjoy children’s rides, food and beverages and music by The Baja Men and headliners The Romantics followed by a fireworks display. 5-10 p.m. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; www.thebbtcenter.com; free.
Hollywood
The Star-Spangled Spectacular will feature children’s activities at Charnow Park from 2-6 p.m. plus live music along the Broadwalk. 2-9:30 p.m., 9 p.m. fireworks, 300 Connecticut St., Hollywood; 954-921-3404 or www.hollywoodfl.org; free.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
The fun kicks off with a parade in the morning followed by activities for families in El Prado Park. 10 a.m. parade, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. activities, 9 p.m. fireworks; El Prado Park, 4500 El Mar Dr., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; www.lauderdalebythesea-fl.gov; free.
Pembroke Pines
Enjoy rides, food trucks, live music and fireworks at the Pembroke Pines Recreation Center. 6-9 p.m., 7400 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-435-6525 or www.ppines.com; free.
