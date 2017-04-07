This man has the ‘Fast and Furious’-inspired poetry you didn’t know you wanted

You think you like the “Fast and Furious” films? Fan Dave Landsberger has you beat.
He likes them so much he wrote poetry about them, then drove all over Miami reading it as part of April’s O, Miami poetry festival.
“There’s no better way to get people to pay attention to you than drive a super car,” says the Chicago-based poet, who rented a Ferrari at Lou La Vie Exotic Car Rental and drove around town Friday. “You stop someplace like Lincoln Road, and people are taking photos and videos. It’s a great way to read poetry.”
Landsberger, who did a similar, less focused project in 2011 (in which he just drove around the city reading poetry), hit on the idea of paying tribute to the “Fast and Furious” films when he realized the second film in the franchise, “2 Fast 2 Furious,” was shot in Miami.
“In the pre- ‘Moonlight’ era, it was one of the few films that take the city seriously,” he says. “It doesn’t use it and abuse it. It goes to neighborhoods real people live. It didn’t just show you Ocean Drive.”
Landsberger — who counts “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” as his favorite in the franchise because “it’s the first film to understand that yes, ‘Fast and Furious’ is about cars and chases and all that sexy sh-- but also about people trying to find themselves” — also will hand out chapbooks of his “Fast and Furious” work at Primary Projects in Miami Friday night (15 NE 39th St.)
He thinks O, Miami, which continues throughout the month and puts poems on such unusual spots as grocery store conveyor belts and gas station pumps, brings the energy poetry needs.
“To me this festival lines up with exactly how I believe poetry needs to treat itself moving forward,” he says. “Poetry often sits inside a glass case and has an intimidating factor, like opera. People feel there’s an invisible barrier keeping them from participating in it. O, Miami says ‘Screw that, that’s artificial. We’re gonna show you that’s not true.’ ”
O, Miami festival
The festival runs throughout the month of April. Here are a few upcoming events, but for a full list of events and projects visit omiami.org
Putt Puttleggers Literary Mini Golf: 7-9 p.m April 15; Palmetto Bay Mini Golf, 9300 SW 152nd St., Miami; $15. Hang out with other readers and play literary-themed mini golf on a special course, get a book courtesy of Bookleggers and an O, Miami tote bag.
Bad Poetry Slam: 8-10 p.m. April 22, Artistic Vibes, 12986 SW 89th Ave., Miami. Who’s the worst poet in Miami? Find out here.
Japanese Culture Night at The Kampong: April 25, 4013 Douglas Rd., $5. Get a lesson in traditional haiku then test your skills describing the gardens of the Kampong and read your work on stage.
Manual Cinema: 8 p.m. April 28 and 3 and 8 p.m. April 29, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St. Cutler Bay; $37. “Lula Del Ray,” inspired by the songs of Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Roy Orbison, will be performed by the geniuses of Manual Cinema using shadow puppets, cutouts and overhead projectors.
