Classic rocker Steve Miller has a jazz thing going. And he’s going to show you

Classic rock guitarist Steve Miller knows what some of you are thinking. He is aware that a few of you might even be rolling your eyes.
The guy who wrote and performed “Abracadabra” — the infectious (some might say insidious) pop single from 1982 that hooked listeners with the lyric, “Abra, abra, cadabra/I wanna reach out and grab ya” — is the featured star at this season’s closing Jazz Roots concert at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.
Miller and rock/blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, along with the Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Big Band, Jazz Roots leader Shelly Berg, Mike Flanigin and Brianna Thomas, perform a thematic show titled “From Ma Rainey to Miles Davis: A Blues Journey,” on Friday night.
What the 15 million consumers and every bar band in America who burned through copies of the Steve Miller Band’s “Greatest Hits 1974-1978,” LP ought to know is Miller has serious jazz and blues cred.
Jazz trumpeter-composer Wynton Marsalis, artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, collared Miller backstage after his set at the New York venue’s Dizzy’s Club and asked the rock musician to help him with blues pedagogy at the center. “I didn’t know he knew anything about me,” Miller said. Miller is now on the board at Jazz at Lincoln Center where he teaches students, urging the young jazz musicians to compose their own pieces, a lost art in the genre that has relied for decades on standards.
“Les Paul was my godfather, the first musician that I really saw live and I was 4 years old. I grew up in a house full of jazz lovers,” Miller, 73, said from the road in Ashland, North Carolina, without a hint of defensiveness.
Miller, in this conversation anyway, may well be the most amiable and most musically entrenched performer to be installed in the oft-clueless Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His passion for music and desire to continue to grow as a musician is inspiring, especially when you consider the Steve Miller Band formed way back in 1966.
Miller takes you into his childhood in a voice that remains as smooth and welcoming as it did when you, too, were a child listening to his tunes like “Winter Time,” “The Joker” and “Fly Like an Eagle” on 8-tracks and 45s. Perhaps your parents recall Miller’s earlier recordings like “Children of the Future” in the 1960s when he started out firmly rooted in the blues. When Paul McCartney needed a lesson in the blues, he momentarily stepped outside the Beatles and came to Miller for a collaboration called “My Dark Hour” in 1969.
“My mom was a jazz singer and I had an uncle in the Paul Whiteman orchestra. I was always listening to jazz and, as a kid, we moved to Texas and there were jazz musicians coming to the house all the time. I knew Red Norvo and Charles Mingus. And, of course, T-Bone Walker was a big influence on my life. I was 9 when I met T-Bone and he taught me how to play guitar behind my head and, more importantly, taught me how to play lead melody on the guitar. T-Bone was the bridge from blues to jazz,” Miller said.
Shelly’s always gigging. He’s not an academic sitting in some little tower. He’s always out there working.
Steve Miller on Frost School of Music dean Shelly Berg.
Berg, the classically trained pianist-arranger and dean of the Frost School of Music on the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus, didn’t need convincing. He met Miller at an event 17 years ago and they have been curating music for Jazz at Lincoln Center and collaborating, on and off, ever since. Berg tantalizingly reveals the two have recorded so much material they have three unreleased albums in the can.
“He is the real deal,” Berg says of Miller, “not just someone who plays blues licks. He paid his dues the real way and is so authentic.”
Besides, Miller is featured in Miles Davis’ autobiography, “Miles: The Autobiography.” OK, the late jazz legend called Miller “a sorry-ass cat” and other expletives in reference to a concert in which the two opened for Neil Young at The Fillmore East in New York in March 1970.
Miller remembers another Miles at the gig. “He was really great to me and we had a lot of fun with him,” he said. The memoir? Famously ornery Miles being Miles, probably. “He refers to me as a jive mother — but I’m the only rock musician Miles ever mentioned,” Miller says, chuckling.
He’s a great blues guitar player. He is the real deal.
Shelly Berg on classic rock star Steve Miller.
Friday’s Jazz Roots concert will feature one Miller classic, re-arranged by Berg. At a concert last year at Jazz at Lincoln Center that earned a good review from Jazz Times, they performed “Take the Money and Run.” Friday’s Miami show will be fresh.
The Jazz Roots series includes an educational component that, since its founding in 2008 by the late jazz advocate Larry Rosen and Arsht Center, has reached more than 8,000 Miami-Dade high school jazz music students. Students from the Frost School will also gain experience by playing with the caliber of musicians assembled for the Blues Journey concert.
Both men are, well, jazzed.
“Miami audiences are seeing something no one else is seeing. We’re creating for a one-time performance at the Arsht Center. [The students] get the real world experience they need as they learn to fix and adjust on the spot, and 170 school kids get to come in for rehearsal and get to work with Steve. That’s pretty cool,” Berg said.
“Shelly writes the charts and they are off-the-charts so good,” Miller said. “We’ll have students from the Frost School and this is great for them. ... They are working with pros and they have to deliver it. I think there is plenty of interest now and kids are interested in more sophisticated music. ... All I can tell you is it’s making me practice more and get better as a musician and this is infecting my band.”
If you go
What: From Ma Rainey to Miles Davis: A Blues Journey, the final concert of the 2016-17 Jazz Roots season, featuring Steve Miller and Jimmie Vaughan
Where: John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
When: 8 p.m. Friday April 7
Tickets: $45-$125
Information: 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org/jazz
