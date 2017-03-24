Here’s a man dressed in a shark onesie. There’s another in a banana suit. Must be time for Ultra.

In his regular life back in Ohio, Alex Bialko has a serious job and serious responsibilities. He’s an emergency medical services and fire-rescue worker.
Once a year, and one 18.5-hour drive later, the 26-year-old gets to don a cutoff shark onesie and colorful, chunky beaded bracelets and be someone else.
A bunny-hopping, dance-music freak at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.
“This is my escape,” he said, pointing at the sea of barely dressed and dancing people at the stage behind him, which included his friend Ben Inman, decked out in pink suspenders and bunny ears. “This is the one time of year I get to experience life without worrying about bills or responsibilities.”
Bialko and several thousand of his fellow electronica-fanciers streamed into downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park as the gates to the sold-out 2017 edition of Ultra got underway at 4 p.m. Friday under overcast skies and the threat of on-and-off rain.
There was glitter and banana suits aplenty as some of the world’s most popular DJs cranked up their mixing boards to ear-splitting volumes that cut through steady winds strong enough to bend the crowns of palm trees in the park.
No matter. It was time for the three-day bacchanalia some Ultra-goers have been looking forward to all year, ever since the last one.
This is the third Ultra for Caitlin Lowden, a 21-year-old University of Miami student. She was here with friends, with ribbons of rhinestones glued over their brows and under their eyes.
The thumping music unites people from across the globe, Lowden said.
“You're just so accepted here,” she said. “It's a tribe of happiness.”
Tweeted @HeyderOfficial:
OMGGG ! @robin_schulz playing my Remix Shed a Light @ultra MainStage ! I am very happyyyyyyyy— Heyder (@HeyderOfficial) March 24, 2017
Except for one grumpy bunny, perhaps, who complained on Twitter it took him 90 minutes to get in.
