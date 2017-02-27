Entertainment

February 27, 2017 1:38 AM

It was the biggest mix-up the Oscars have ever seen — and Twitter was there for it

By Connie Ogle

cogle@miamiherald.com

When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner of Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards — he gave the award to “La La Land” when it was meant for Miami favorite “Moonlight” — mayhem erupted on stage at the Dolby Theater.

It also erupted on Twitter.

As both sets of filmmakers and host Jimmy Kimmel stumbled around the stage in confusion, first Twitter expressed its own disbelief.

Naturally, the Steve Harvey jokes flew fast and furious.

The emergence of a couple of crying Jordans were inevitable.

Some devious minds wondered and maybe even embraced the possibility of a conspiracy.

Even the guy who directed “Moonlight” had trouble believing what happened.

And what would the mishap be if not to get in a good “fake news” joke?

At a watch party in Liberty City, there was mass confusion from the audience, then applause.

And as crazy as it seemed on TV, the chaos offered hope to some.

