It was the biggest mix-up the Oscars have ever seen — and Twitter was there for it

When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner of Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards — he gave the award to “La La Land” when it was meant for Miami favorite “Moonlight” — mayhem erupted on stage at the Dolby Theater.
It also erupted on Twitter.
Video of the whole #BestPicture disaster, including Warren Beatty trying to tell people what happened. pic.twitter.com/8eLY6Rxh9Z— BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) February 27, 2017
As both sets of filmmakers and host Jimmy Kimmel stumbled around the stage in confusion, first Twitter expressed its own disbelief.
trending: ?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/DA827qfl2d— O Clare Hutchinson (@aux_clare) February 27, 2017
Naturally, the Steve Harvey jokes flew fast and furious.
Jajajajajaja #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VuSn8rzH01— Brenda Medina (@BrendaMedinar) February 27, 2017
The emergence of a couple of crying Jordans were inevitable.
February 27, 2017
Some devious minds wondered and maybe even embraced the possibility of a conspiracy.
I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them!— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017
DOUBLE CHECK AND MAKE SURE DENZEL DIDNT WIN. LOCK THAT ROOM DOWN. OPEN EVERYTHING. NO ONE LEAVES. #oscars— Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) February 27, 2017
Even the guy who directed “Moonlight” had trouble believing what happened.
STILL SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/qe3NUDWAHM— Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) February 27, 2017
And what would the mishap be if not to get in a good “fake news” joke?
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/kWNFiNRHVd— Mugshotz Art Studio (@Mugshotz) February 27, 2017
At a watch party in Liberty City, there was mass confusion from the audience, then applause.
And as crazy as it seemed on TV, the chaos offered hope to some.
*checks envelope from 1998* #Oscars— Air Bud (@AIRBUD) February 27, 2017
