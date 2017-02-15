‘Songs to Make Dogs Happy’ gets two paws up from Fido. Roll over, Adele

Roll over, Singing Dogs. Your barked rendition of “Jingle Bells” is so last century.
Laurel Canyon Animal Company, a Los Angeles-based record label that creates music exclusively about, for, and with animals, has just released its latest project.
“Songs to Make Dogs Happy” is touted, by the company, as “the only album for dogs ever approved by dogs.”
And after Sunday’s Grammys telecast you just thought music was going to the dogs.
So what do dogs like? As with their human counterparts, tunes that are ear worms tend to get the tails wagging. Music that is not jarring. And melodic. Metallica, no.
As such, “Songs to Make Dogs Happy” is highlighted by the ear worm song, “Squeaky Deaky,” which is as non-offensive as it sounds. With a burbling keyboard and the sound effect of a dog’s squeaky toy as percussion, the vocalist (of the homo sapien variety) sings: Squeaky Deaky, I love my squeaky toy/Squeaky deaky, it makes me jump for joy/Squeaky deaky, rolling on the ground/Squeaky deaky, I love that squeaky sound.
“We tested this music on over 200 dogs nationwide and used an animal communicator to ascertain (as best we could) the dogs preferences in lyric content, musical styles, instrumentation,” said Skip Haynes, CEO of The Laurel Canyon Animal Company. “Realistically, about 50 percent of the dogs that hear this react in a very noticeable manner. We’ve received many non-solicited testimonials telling us that the music calms dogs, helps in recovery, works for separation anxiety.”
But what about our other house guests?
“We’ve been trying to figure how to do music that might interest a cat,” Haynes said. “Strangely enough, we found what I believe to be the key last week. It’s a sound. So we’ll be working on that over the next two weeks.
“One thing I found funny was when we asked our communicator to see if she could tell us about cats and music, she came back with, ‘Well I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that cats like music more than dogs. The bad news is, they don’t like to talk about it.’”
