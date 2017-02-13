Wired for Metallica? The metal rockers’ stadium tour to hit Miami

Hard Rock Stadium’s new name finally makes sense. The former Joe Robbie Stadium has had a lot of handles since opening for the Miami Dolphins in 1987, most recently Sun Life Stadium.
But Hard Rock Stadium sounds just right for a Metallica concert.
The classic metal foursome are doing stadium shows to promote its latest album, “Hardwired…To Self Destruct.” Metallica’s South Florida date is July 7 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Eight years is a long time between tours. Perhaps this accounts for the excitement — and size of venues — for Metallica’s The WorldWired North American 2017 tour.
If ticket frenzy for March concerts at the 50,000-capacity Foro Sol in Mexico City are any indication — the stadium’s three shows are sold out — the coming 25 dates on the North American tour could follow suit.
Tickets for the Hard Rock Stadium date go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $55.50-$155.50 at Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, for Citi cardmembers. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat open.
Fans who buy tickets are eligible to receive a copy of “Hardwired” on CD or digital download.
