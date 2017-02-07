Seminole Hard Rock slot jackpot surpasses $5 million

There are plenty of South Florida slot machines that offer life-changing money, but none go this high: A Megabucks machine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has a jackpot that has surpassed $5 million.
The machine is a “linked progressive” based at Native American casinos. In other words, several native American casinos each have Megabucks machines running, and a few pennies from each pull go into the big jackpot. So the winner may or may not come from South Florida.
Hitting the jackpot requires a “max bet” of three paylines, meaning that all three rows of the $1 machine are played. So whoever collects the big bucks will have bet $3. That’s in line with wagers required at other South Florida casinos that offer payouts of “only” a couple of hundred thousand dollars.
Meanwhile, the Megabucks machines make smaller, but more frequent, payouts during a patron’s session. For example, I hit for $15 during a five-minute period I spent on “research” in Hollywood Monday. As an aside, yes, had I won the $5 million, this column would have read “I QUIT! I QUIT!”
The largest slot win in history was hit on a Megabucks machine back in 2003, when a visitor from Los Angeles won $39.7 million at the Excalibur in Las Vegas.
Michael Shackleford, the brains behind the web site WizardofOdds.com, quotes sources saying that hitting the three Megabucks logos — and triggering the jackpot — are about 1 in 49 million.
And, as is the case with big-money wins in lotteries, that $5 million is not a lump-sum payment: It’s an annuity, paid out over 25 years. But to me that’d still be life-changing money.
Valentine’s Day
▪ Jose Feliciano will perform at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming for just 150 couples on Valentine’s Day. Tickets start at $175 with a buffet and a champagne toast. Doors open at 7 p.m. and Feliciano performs at 10 p.m. Call 305-222-4600. There also are 50-minute couples’ Swedish or deep tissue massage featuring chocolate-infused body oil, chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne for two for $180. Call 305-925-2557.
▪ The monthly Andy Slater “See You Later” poker tournament is normally held on Tuesdays at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. But this month that date is Valentine’s Day. And while the room full of predominantly pasty-skinned, paunch-bellied middle-aged men likely won’t be busy on Feb. 14, Slater, host of a radio show on WINZ 940 AM, suggested they move it to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 — just in case. Entry is $94.
▪ Seminole Coconut Creek also has Valentine’s Day dining options. NYY Steak will offer a dinner prix fixe menu for $250 a couple which includes a bottle of Taittinger Brut “La Francaise” NV champagne. The menu will include lobster bisque or heirloom tomato salad, Chateaubriand for two and chocolate crunch bar for dessert. Call 954-935-6699. For $60, Sorrisi will also offer lobster bisque or red and white arugula salad, sweet beet sea bass or surf and turf and rotolo di nocciole or cheesecake al marscapone for dessert.
▪ Casino Miami has “$100,000 Valentine’s Claw 4 Cash” from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in February. Players selected have a chance at a top prize of $100,000, with secondary prizes ranging from $50 free play to $1,000 cash.
▪ Mardi Gras has a Valentine’s special for two from 5-9 p.m. The deal includes a signature grill item and glass of champagne for each. Cost is $50.
Coming up
▪ Hialeah Park’s biggest poker tournament of the month is at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. The tournament guarantees $20,000 in prize money. Entry is $200.
▪ Davie Coulier, best known for his role as Uncle Joey on the hit ABC television series “Full House,” performs at The Casino @ Dania Beach at 8 p.m. Friday. Coulier reprised his role as Joey Gladstone on the Netflix series Fuller House in 2016. The comedy show is 21 and over. Tickets start at $20. VIP tables are available for $300 and include seating for four. Go to casinodaniabeach.com or call 844.234.SHOW.
▪ Patrons can win up to $1,000 in the “Key to My Heart” promotion from 6-9 p.m. Saturdays at Calder Casino. Patrons can enter the drawings, held every 30 minutes, to be selected by earning 10 slot points.
▪ “An Evening with Sophia Loren,” scheduled for Friday at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, has been postponed. A future show date will be announced soon. Purchased tickets will be refunded via Ticketmaster. Loren, who has been doing the interview-type event with Entertainment Tonight’s Bill Harris for about a year, postponed similar shows elsewhere in the country. No further information was available.
▪ Those who sign up with the Gulfstream Park player’s club receive a scratch card with guaranteed free slot play. The casino also gives away $2,000 in free play every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in February with the 123 WIN promotion. The patrons are picked every half hour from 4 -10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 5-11pm on Saturdays.
Twitter: @NickSortal
Comments