Gulfstream poker wheel of fortune: High-hand winners spin to see what they win

It takes a significant event for everyone at the Gulfstream Park poker room to focus on the same thing, as patrons juggle their card-playing, horse betting and socializing. But in recent weeks, the room has come to a stop every 30 minutes.
That’s when the player with the best poker hand for the half-hour spins a prize wheel. Everyone else watches and roots, as the wheel turns, clicking, clicking … then stopping.
“It’s been a huge hit,” Cardroom Manager Scott Poole said. The card room used to offer a consistent $300 high hand every 30 minutes Sundays through Wednesdays, but now offers the wheel instead — giving those action junkies one more fix. (Gulfstream’s high hand payouts from 1-11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays remains as it was, at $500.)
The top prize on the wheel is $1,500, and in the opening weeks, it hit several times, said Poole, noting that the overall payout in the early days averaged more than $500. The wheel is offered from 1-10 p.m. The card room also has guarantee tournaments at 7 p.m. on weeknights and food and beverage specials nightly.
Lucky Hearts
Michael Graffeo of Boca Raton walked away with $290,687 after winning the Seminole Hard Rock Lucky Hearts Poker Open WPTDeepStacks Main Event Jan. 24 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
The series finale carried a $1,100 buy-in, $1 million guarantee and featured three starting flights. A total of 1,509 players entered the event, creating a prize pool of $1,463,730. In addition to the six-figure prize, Graffeo was awarded a $3,000 WPTDeepStacks Championship package and a $5,250 seat in the $5 million guaranteed Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open Championship, taking place this August.
Graffeo, 41, works in the mortgage industry and was born in Brooklyn. He previously played poker semi-professionally and took a few years hiatus from the game to raise his children.
More information at SHRPO.com.
Dice lawsuit
Electronic dice games in South Florida created by the company Interblock have been shut down, after a Jan. 20 suit was filed claiming it has been shorting patrons who win.
The suit also names the Isle Casino and Racing in Pompano Beach, where a discrepancy was first discovered. Plaintiffs claim the dice game takes too large of a commission on certain winnings.
The suit specifically cites commission mistakes when players use the “buy” bet. Players who bet a 4 or a 10, for example, collect $60 on a $20 bet — $40 in winnings, plus their original bet. The machine has been showing a $58 return, with $2 (10 percent) deducted from the player’s electronically logged total, rather than $1 (5 percent). The suit also notes a 7.5 percent commission on bets that the dice would come up 5 or 9.
Coming up
▪ Hialeah Park gives away $1,500 in cash and free play as part of its “Super Sunday Drawing” at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The first Friday of each month is ladies’ night at Calder Casino, which means from 6-9 p.m. Friday there will be drawings for Grey Goose Gift Sets and shopping spree gift cards, as well as live music and drink specials.
▪ Magic City Casino has “Rock Star Karaoke” at 8 p.m. Thursday with prize of $250, $100 and $50. The casino’s sister property, the Casino @ Dania Beach, runs the competition at 7 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has “$100,000 Big Game Power Winners” before the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons face off. Five players will be selected every 15 minutes from 3 to 5:30 p.m. to win $1,200 free play. Then five other patrons will receive $5,000 free play and one winner will receive $10,000 free play prior to kickoff at 5:45 p.m. Poker players who hit a full house receive one drawing entry; those who hit four of a kind or better receive two for an in-game drawing, with $500 going to one person for a field goal and $1,000 for a touchdown.
▪ Gulfstream Park gives away up to $2,000 in free play every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in February with the 123 WIN promotion. The patrons are picked every 30 minutes from 4-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 5-11 p.m. on Saturdays. On Fridays, in February, 5 people every 15 minutes each win $100 in free play from 9 p.m.-midnight.
▪ Seminole Classic Casino offers “Big Game Bingo” on Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m.; the session begins at 7 p.m. The day features more than $65,000 in cash and prizes and a $5,000 must-go Go Bonanza Jackpot, a $5,000 must-go DIY Jackpot and a $20,000 must-go Super Jackpot. Players can purchase advanced sales tickets for $100, which includes 3 p.m. admission and $20 free play. Advanced ticket sales end at 10 p.m. Friday.
▪ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek runs a $100,000 giveaway from 2-11 p.m. Saturday. Eight people will be selected every 45 minutes, each with a top prize of $10,000 cash.
Twitter: @NickSortal
Comments