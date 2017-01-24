Hard Rock hotel and casino enlists Wynwood graffiti artists

There are no casinos in artsy Wynwood, but there’s a little bit of Wynwood in South Florida’s largest casino.
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is adding graffiti art to its Hollywood property through an arrangement with Uninhibited Urban Art magazine, which features local and international artists.
The first piece of artwork, created by Patrice “Smog-1” Moretti, was completed last month on the second-floor entrance wall of the main garage, which is reserved for premium members of its loyalty program. The mural features a guitar with a pic in the figures’ hand, and an “X” imbedded in the pic, which is tied to the Seminole Wild Card program.
Seminole Hard Rock VP of Marketing Jeremy Weinstein said the artwork fits with their image of fun and passion.
“The Wynwood vibe is irreverent, fun and unique, which are some of the core pillars of the Hard Rock experience,” he said.
The casino doesn’t direct the artists, but there is an overriding theme.
“It is important that the artist have the creative license to create an iconic image rooted in music and rock and roll,” he said. “But there are no rules when deciding on the amount of space or composition. The idea is to take each opportunity and make it unique.”
Similar pieces will be added elsewhere on the property, he said.
Jockey benefit
The annual Jockeys vs. Joes poker tournament at Gulfstream Park last week raised about $5,000 for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund. The top 10 players divided the prize money, with $1,847 each going to the three leaders: Itimer Freeman of Miami Beach, David Rodriguez of Aventura and Jose Gallegos of Miami.
The fund is a public charity that provides financial assistance to about 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Since its founding in 2006, the fund has disbursed over $7 million to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or brain injuries.
Resorts World info
Resorts World Bimini is hosting a “Bimini Super Weekend” on Feb. 5. There’s a “Hemingway’s Big Game Bash” all-day party at the casino, where guests can watch the Falcons vs. the Patriots and enter for raffle prizes such as seaplane flights, room nights and casino free play. Meanwhile the inaugural Wahoo Challenge fishing tournament (with a guaranteed minimum payout of $35,000) Feb. 2-4 and a Feb. 4 concert by country music artist Phil Vassar are also booked.
There also is a “Stay & Save” transportation credit: Those who book four consecutive nights receive a $250 credit toward either the ferry ride or Silver Airways flights to Bimini.
Go to RWBimini.com.
SUBHED: Coming up
▪ Thursdays are Guest Appreciation Days at Hialeah Park. Players who earn at least one slot point receive $5, $10 or $20 in free play, depending on their card level.
▪ Slot players who try the new Ainsworth games at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming (“Flying Horse,” “Rumble Rumble,” etc.) are eligible for $2,500 in drawings. Look for the red balloons near the machines for more info).
▪ Blood, Sweat & Tears (“You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel” and “And When I Die”) plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Casino @ Dania Beach. Tickets are $25-$55, with VIP tables of four for $500. The group is now led by Bo Bice, runner-up to Carrie Underwood on the 2005 edition of “American Idol.”
▪ Poker players at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino can now be entered into drawings for giveaways during Super Bowl Sunday. Players between now and Feb. 5 who hit a full house receive one drawing entry; those who hit four of a kind or better receive two. During the game, names will be drawn, with $500 going to one person for a field goal and $1,000 for a touchdown.
▪ The Pegasus Stakes horse race is this Saturday at Gulfstream Park, and the $12 million feature race is expected to draw quite a crowd. So the poker room will be closed from 3 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Saturday. By then, the racing fans will have cleared out.
▪ Seminole Classic Casino gives away at Classic Convertible Mustang at 10 p.m. Friday. The casino always gives away $10,000 in promotions starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
▪ Mardi Gras Casino wraps up its “Wintertide Hi-Lo” promotion, which ran from 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2-7 p.m. Sundays. Players selected for the game predict if the next card turned over will be higher or lower than the previous one, winning $500 per each correct guess.
