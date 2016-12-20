Popular slots, made legal for Indian casinos, come to Miccosukee

Several slot games that heretofore were not available at Miccosukee Resort & Casino are now in place at the casino in west Miami-Dade.
Unlike the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Miccosukees do not have an agreement with the state that allows them to operate traditional Las Vegas-style “Class III” slots. Like many native American casinos, the Miccosukees offer Class II slots, which generate an instant game of bingo with each spin, but display the results more like a traditional slot machine would.
But Ainsworth Game Technology has created Class II versions of its Class III games popular in commercial casinos. About 50 machines have been installed this month, including popular Rumble Rumble and Flying Horse titles, which are in the Seminole casinos.
“We take the math and essentially reverse engineer it,” said Mike Trask, Ainsworth director of marketing. “But for the player sitting down at the game you wouldn’t notice a huge difference in game play.”
Rumble Rumble and Flying Horse are located prominently in the slot area between the non-smoking section and the high-limit room.
Many of the company’s most popular games feature their “Sweet Zone,” which trigger greater bonuses and free spins, while an announcer reminds players they are in the “Sweeeet Zoooone.”
Other Ainsworth games include Dragon’s Heat, Twice the Money and China Gold.
In January, Ainsworth will sponsor a promotion at Miccosukee, giving away $2,500 a week to players who try the new games.
Fun in the Sun
The sixth annual Fun in the Sun Poker Open, a series of eight events, begins Monday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Unlike other Seminole Hard Rock series, this one is low-key, with the biggest guarantee for a tournament being only $50,000.
There’s a $250 buy-in big stack event that players can enter at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Monday, with the tournament concluding Tuesday. There are three tournaments that players can enter for $130 (each with a $10,000 guarantee), while the most expensive event is $560, at 11 a.m. Dec. 30.
Go to SHRPO.com.
This weekend
▪ If you’re staying up late Christmas Eve, Casino Miami gives away a Chevy Camaro at 2 a.m. Christmas Day. Slot players can earn drawing entries throughout December.
▪ Calder Casino is gearing up for three-car giveaway at the end of the month. From 6-9 p.m. Saturday, two patrons will qualify for upcoming drawings, Dec. 30, 31 and Jan. 1, each one awarding a Nissan Versa or $10,000 cash. Slot players who earn 10 points on any day are eligible for the drawing.
▪ Miccosukee Resort & Casino gives away $500 hourly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve to slot, bingo and poker players, with $1,000 at 3 p.m. On Christmas Day, it’s $500 hourly from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and $1,000 at 9 p.m.
▪ Gulfstream Park offers “Extra Extra” Fridays. Every 15 minutes from 9-11 p.m. two slot players win $100 in free play. The lightning round runs from 11-11:55 p.m.: 11 players each win $100 every 11 minutes.
▪ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek offers holiday dining: NYY Steak will offer dinner specials a la carte or a four-course prix fixe menu for $90 per person from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 5-10 p.m. Christmas Day. The restaurant will offer its popular Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day. Call 954-935-6699. Fresh Harvest will serve a Christmas Eve brunch (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and dinner (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.). Each is $38 per person and $17 for children 10 and under. Christmas Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the same prices. The casino also gives away $1,000 in free play every 3- minutes from noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve.
▪ The Casino @ Dania Beach has a $10,000 guaranteed poker tournament at 6 p.m. Friday. Entry fee is $150.
▪ “Santa’s Elf Shelf of Cash,” a free-play promotion, runs from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2-6 p.m. Sundays at Mardi Gras Casino. The casino also has “Jingle Bills” all month long, with “holiday elves” handing out free play to slot patrons
