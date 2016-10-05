Multi-cultural galaxy of stars promote tolerance in free concert on border

A host of Latin music stars will give a free concert on the U.S.-Mexican border on Oct. 15 to celebrate diversity and unity. The "RiseUp AS ONE" concert, presented by Spanish language broadcaster Univision and Fusion, its multi-media sister company targeting millenials, will be staged in San Diego.
The concert is not explicitly labeled a political event. But its theme of tolerance, the mostly Latino performers, and the location make it seem a response to presidential candidate Donald Trump's calls to deport immigrants, his derision of Mexican-Americans and Latinos, his promise to build a wall on the border, as well as to the hostility towards Hispanics, immigrants, Muslims and others that has arisen around his campaign.
Performers on tap include norteño band and Mexican-American heroes Los Tigres del Norte, Colombian rocker and peace advocate Juanes, Mexican and Mexican-American singer-songwriters Julieta Venegas, Lila Downs, and Natalia Lafourcade, Spaniards Miguel Bosé and Alejandro Sanz, and outspoken rapper and activist Rene Perez, or Residente, of the group Calle 13.
The hosts include famed Univision newscaster Jorge Ramos, who tangled with Trump early in his campaign, and Gael Garcia Bernal, the actor, director and producer who's a star to both Latino and mainstream American audiences.
“We are all from the same human family,” Lin Manuel Miranda, the “Hamilton” creator who is one of RiseUp’s co-chairs, says in a video he created to promote the event. “But now some are trying to divide us further using hate, prejudice and fear... What if we celebrated love instead of fear?”
Other co-chairs are a multi-cultural who's who, and include Gloria and Emilio Estefan, movie star Samuel L. Jackson, producer Quincy Jones, actress America Ferrera, author Junot Diaz, showrunner Shonda Rhimes, historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and Miami Dade College president Eduardo Padron.
“This location and our incredible lineup of award-winning artists will celebrate, through the power of music, the connectedness of our world and the positivity that occurs when we show empathy, respect and openness to one another,” said Camila Jimenez Villa, co-president and chief content officer, Fusion Media Group, said in a statement.
The concert will be broadcast from 7 to 10 p.m. in Spanish on Univision and in English on Fusion. Those wishing to attend the concert should go to RiseUpAsOne.com
