New albums: Barry Gibb’s ‘In the Now,’ Green Day sparks ‘Revolution Radio’

Barry Gibb, “In the Now.” More Gibb classics from Bee Gee brother’s first solo album since “Now Voyager” in 1984. The songs were written with sons Stephen and Ashley Gibb and recorded at North Miami’s The Hit Factory/Criteria.
Read a story on Barry Gibb and his new album
Green Day, “Revolution Radio.” Trio’s 12th studio album.
One Republic, “Oh My My.”
Norah Jones, “Day Breaks.”
Melissa Etheridge, “Memphis Rock and Soul.” It’s all in the title. Covers album of vintage tunes like “Hold On, I’m Coming,”, “Who’s Making Love,” “Rock Me Baby” and “Born Under a Bad Sign.”
Rick Astley, “50.” British pop star from the late ’80s releases first album domestically in decades.
Erroll Garner, “Ready Take One.” Top-shelf, previously unreleased sessions from 1967, ’69 and ’71 by jazz pianist.
Colbie Caillat, “The Malibu Sessions.”
Phish, “Big Boat.”
Alter Bridge, “The Last Hero.”
Daya, “Sit Still, Look Pretty.”
Dance Gavin Dance, “Mothership.”
Britt Nicole, “Britt Nicole.”
Mo Pitney, “Behind This Guitar.”
Eric Benét, “Eric Benét.”
