Miami Shores girls team manages to push through heat wave to win Disney tournament

Miami Shores girls soccer team U12

Girls soccer has got it going on.

In Spain, such clubs as Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have begun testing their girls’ teams in leagues filled with boys’ teams The New York Times recently reported. The result: The young ladies are succeeding in ways not thought imaginable.





“When these girls play in boys’ leagues, they are pushed harder in their games,” said Maria Teixidor, the board member at Barcelona responsible for women’s soccer. “It really makes them perform better.”

What also makes them perform better: A challenge such as playing a tournament in the middle of a heat wave.

Blistering hot weather didn’t dampen the spirit at the Disney Soccer Showcase at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando over Memorial Day Weekend.





Case in point: The Miami Shores U12 girls soccer team managed to win first place in their age group, Division 1, despite sweltering temperatures.





Occasionally using umbrellas for shade while sitting on the bench for a water break, the team pulled through for an eventual 3-2 victory Monday over Wellington Wave.

The high that day: 97.