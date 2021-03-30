Rising U.S. star Sebastian Korda upsets No. 5 seed, reaches Miami Open quarterfinals

Sebastian Korda of the United States returns a shot to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. mocner@miamiherald.com

The last time four American men made the Round of 16 at the Miami Open was 2004. Their names were Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Todd Martin and Vince Spadea.

Agassi, the eight-time Grand Slam champion and tennis legend, is now 50 years old and mentoring a rising young American talent, Sebastian “Sebi” Korda of Bradenton, who was one of four U.S. men playing Round of 16 matches Tuesday at the Miami Open.

The name Korda should sound familiar to tennis fans, as his father, Petr Korda, is a former Czech player who won the 1998 Australian Open and reached No. 2 in the world that same year. His mother, Regina Rajchrtova Kordova, played professional tennis and was ranked as high as No. 26.

Korda’s surname might also ring a bell to golf fans because Sebi’s sisters, Jessica and Nelly, both play on the LPGA Tour. The siblings are close, and the sisters root for their 20-year-old brother as he rises through the tennis rankings. In the past five months he climbed 125 spots to No. 87 to become the youngest U.S. player in the Top 100.

His first Top 20 victory came last week over Fabio Fognini, then he became the first player outside the Top Five this year to beat Aslan Karatsev.

Tuesday, the lanky 6-5 Korda beat his first Top 10 opponent -- pushing No. 5 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina two and a half hours for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

The three other Americans had lost by the time Korda and Schwartzman stepped on the court. Veteran John Isner, the 2018 Miami Open winner, lost 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. Taylor Fritz was ousted by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe, who needed a medical timeout to deal with an upset stomach and racing heart, lost to top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3.

“I just kept pushing, but it hit me hard at 2-1 being up a break, I couldn’t really breathe, my heart was beating out of my chest, I was burping a lot, couldn’t settle myself,” Tiafoe said. “I burp a lot, but today was out of control. It’s something I need to take care of because a day like today it hurt me.”

Tiafoe said despite the loss he is proud of his efforts and that of the other Americans.

“It was a big week, for whatever reason here in Miami I always produce great tennis,” Tiafoe said. “I dug deep. All the Americans have what it takes. Sebi’s going to be special. With his dad in his corner, (coach) Dean Goldfine, great tennis IQ. He’s a student of the game, got size, has all the shots. I’m a fan of his. This week we all buckled down, were able to come up with some good stuff.”

Korda credits his parents, and former players Agassi and Radek Stepanek for getting him to this point. Agassi, who played doubles with Petr Korda, invited Sebi to Las Vegas in December to train for two weeks. Korda even hit with Agassi’s wife, former world No. 1 Steffi Graf, whom he reports is still a formidable player.

Korda and Agassi remain in close touch.

“I’d say I have one of the best teams around me experience-wise,” Korda said. “I mean, I have my dad who was a Grand Slam champion, No. 2 in the world, my mom who was a top 30 player, Radek Stepanek who is like my brother, we are always in contact, who was 8 in the world. And then to have a friend and mentor as Andre Agassi, I mean, I don’t think you can have a better team.”

He and Agassi went to many dinners and spent a lot of time together. “He’s been a super big help for me and my mentality on court. All I’m trying to do is just kind of keep my ears open and listen to as much of it, and hopefully I can take it and then do something with it.”

So far, so good.

In the women’s draw, top-seed Ash Barty of Australia beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3 to reach the semifinals. Fifth seed Elina Svitolina also moved on.