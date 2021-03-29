No surprises at Miami Open: favorites Barty, Osaka, Rublev, Schwartzman advance

Ashleigh Barty lives more than 9,000 miles from Miami, in Brisbane, Australia, but South Florida’s sweltering weather conditions feel quite familiar to the world’s top-ranked tennis player.

Two years after winning the Miami Open title – her first at a major event – Barty advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament on Monday, getting past her former doubles partner Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in a matchup of past Miami champions.

Although the 11 a.m. start meant she played in the hottest part of the day on the Grandstand Court outside Hard Rock Stadium, Barty didn’t mind.

“The conditions here are quite similar to Brisbane with the heat and the humidity,” she said. “Without a doubt it’s tough. I was suffering through some cramps in my first-round match but was able to get through those. Without a doubt it’s an adjustment, but I was born and bred in the hot, humid weather and very much when we come to Miami it feels like home in a sense where it’s quite familiar.

“It doesn’t make it any easier, but it is familiar. I enjoy the conditions here, the courts and balls and I know when I bring my best, I try and be extremely difficult to beat for all the girls.”

It was Barty’s second three-set win so far in this tournament, and she improved to 17-3 in her past 20 matches that stretched three sets.

“The first two sets had some pretty big momentum swings, but the third set was a real tussle,” Barty said. “It was just about staying the course and bring it back onto my racket where I have more control.”

Barty’s next opponent is No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who called Barty is “a very tricky” player to beat. That is especially true here, where the Aussie has won nine consecutive matches.

“It’s a brilliant event,” Barty said of the Miami Open. “I think for me it’s one of the most special weeks in my career from 2019. Obviously the first time I broke into the top 10 and the biggest title of my career at that stage.

“It’s a week that I look back on and it brings a smile to my face. We have so many incredible memories from that week, and I think every time you come back to a place where you have had special memories or good results and good weeks it’s always exciting to be back. So it’s nice to be back this week and playing some good tennis.”

Also advancing was No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka, who was well-rested after winning her previous round by walkover when her opponent withdrew with an injury. Osaka eliminated No. 14 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-3. Mertens called for a medical timeout midway through the second set, and Osaka won the next four games.

On the men’s side, floppy-haired fourth-seed Andrey Rublev of Russia continued his dominance, cruising past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round. His 18 wins this season lead the men’s tour.

Rublev’s next opponent is Croatian Marin Cilic, who beat Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman, the No. 5 seed, topped 25th-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4. Schwartzman, at 5-7 the shortest man in the field, is named after soccer legend Diego Maradona and is known for his quick feet and defense.

Schwartzman is always a fan favorite in South Florida because of his Jewish-Argentine heritage, but with COVID restrictions limiting the number of fans, there were fewer Argentine and Israeli flags waving than usual. He entered the Miami Open with a boost of confidence after winning the Buenos Aires tournament, his first big title on home soil.

Hubie Hurkacz of Poland, who trains at the Saddlebrook Academy in Tampa, advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Hurcacz has sports in his genes. His mother was a junior tennis champion, his uncles played tennis and his grandfather was an international volleyball player. Hurkacz next plays 12th-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada beat 20th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5.

Also Monday, No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine rallied to defeat Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.