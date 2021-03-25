Top-ranked Ash Barty “pushed to the brink”, saved match point to edge qualifier Kucova

Ashleigh Barty pumps her fist during her 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory against Kristina Kucova at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, March 25, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Forgive Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked player, if she seemed a little rusty before rallying to beat qualifier Kristina Kucova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in her opening Miami Open match Thursday afternoon.

That she lasted two and a half hours in 82-degree heat was remarkable considering Barty spent 45 hours in transit to get to Miami from Australia (two flight cancellations) and had not played a match out of her home country since February 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 24-year-old chose not to travel outside Australia after the tour resumed last year, skipping the US Open and the rescheduled French Open in September. Now that things are opening up a bit, and COVID protocols are in place at tournaments, Barty decided to make her return at the Miami Open, the tournament she won in 2019.

Kucova, a Slovakian ranked No. 149, pushed Barty to the limit. She led 5-2 in the third set and had match point, but Barty dug deep and clawed out of the holes. Barty fell behind 0-40 serving in the final game, but her experience paid off again as she won five straight points to seal the victory.

When it was over, Barty tapped her temple with her index finger. She later explained that was a reminder never to give up.

“Just never give up, you have to be in the fight to have a chance and it’s about trying to chip away over and over,” Barty said. “Matches like that are extremely fulfilling, knowing you’ve done the work over an extended period to just get over the edge and get the result you’re after. Today was much more about the fight than the result.

“Anytime you’re pushed right to the brink, those matches you learn so much from.”

Barty said earlier in the week that it was difficult to be away from the tour for so long, and that she has to get readjusted to not only the sport but the grueling travel and jet lag.

“It’s nice to be back on tour, nice to come back to a place – here in Miami – where we’ve had such good memories,” Barty said. “It’s a beautiful place to play tennis. You just have to look at the simple things. For me, it’s the weather. It’s blue skies, sun’s shining, we’re getting to play a sport we love. You have to do it with a smile on your face and be extremely appreciative and grateful that we have the opportunity to do that.”

Although there was just a smattering of fans spread out over the seats at the Grandstand Court, a far cry from the boisterous crowds for which the Miami Open is known, Barty fed off the energy.

“It’s always nice playing in front of crowds, regardless how big they are,” she said. “I heard some enthusiastic voices out there, which is always brilliant. But I enjoy the fact people get to watch us and enjoy the tennis as much as we do. We enjoy playing, the battle, the fight and it’s all the better when there are people there to share it with.”

Barty admitted that there was at least one moment during the match when she wondered whether she’d be able to survive.

“Naturally when you’re match point down, it’s never easy to see yourself coming back but it’s about continuing to do the right things,” she said. “From that match point I hit a return winner and ..you never know. Sport’s a funny game.”

To defend her Miami Open title, Barty may run into Naomi Osaka, the world No. 2 and most dominant player on tour of late. Osaka, who spent much of her childhood living and training in Broward County, won her second U.S. Open title last September and is coming off an Australian Open championship last month.

Osaka plays her opening match Friday against Ajla Tomljanivoc, a Croatian-born Australian.

Barty was asked to comment on Osaka’s recent success and her game, and she confessed that she does not watch much tennis on T.V.

“It’s hard for me to comment because I’ve probably seen all of 30 or 40 minutes of tennis over the last 12 or 13 months,” she said. “It’s not something that I ever flick on and watch. Having not played Naomi, either, it’s hard for me to really comment. She’s certainly on an exceptional run. She knows she can bring her best to the biggest tournaments. That’s what we all strive to do. She’s doing it the best at the moment I think.”

In other matches Thursday: wild card Ana Konjuh of Croatia, who has overcome four elbow surgeries, upset No. 18 seed Madison Keys 6-4, 6-2; American qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo beat Fernando Verdasco of Spain 6-4, 6-4; Angelique Kerber of Germany beat qualifier Renata Zarazula of Mexico 6-0, 6-0; and American Denis Kudla beat Jeremy Chardy of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.