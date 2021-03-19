Top-ranked Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open to spend time with his family

Novak Djokovic, a six-time winner of the Miami Open, will skip the 2021 event to spend time with his family. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Open lost its third headliner on Friday.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, a six-time champion of the event, withdrew, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are skipping the event with injuries. The tournament begins Monday and runs through April 4 at Hard Rock Stadium..

“Dear fans, I am very sorry to announce that this year I won’t travel to Miami to compete,” Djokovic announced. “I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, i need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back again next year!”

Tournament director James Blake said: “This has been a difficult year for everyone, but especially for players with families. As a father of two myself, I know how important it is to spend time with your children. Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to welcome Novak back to Miami next year.”

The tournament field still includes 73 of the top 77 ranked men and 72 of the top 77 women. Limited tickets are available at miamiopen.com