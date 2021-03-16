Rafael Nadal withdraws from Miami Open with back injury

Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Nadal withdrew from the Miami Open with back injury. AP

The Miami Open lost another big name Tuesday, as Rafael Nadal withdrew due to a back injury.

“I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be playing in Miami this year,” Nadal announced. “It’s a city that I love being and playing, but for the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe. I want to send a special message to my fans in the US and in particular to the great Spanish speaking community in Florida who always give me a great support. Hopefully next year!”

Another fan favorite, Roger Federer, pulled out earlier this month as he recovers from knee surgery.

Miami Open tournament director James Blake said: “Rafa will definitely be missed at this year’s event, but we understand that a player’s health must remain the No. 1 priority. He has so many fans here in South Florida and brings incredible energy and excitement whenever he takes the court. We hope to have him back in Miami next year. The Miami Open team is excited for the opportunity to welcome an incredible roster of leading players and our devoted fans back to Miami next week.”

The main draw includes 74 of the world’s top 77 ranked men and 72 of top 77 ranked women, including reigning Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka.

A limited number of full tournament packages are on sale at www.miamiopen.com. All matches will be broadcast live on Tennis Channel. The women’s main draw begins on March 23, followed by the first round of the men’s main draw on March 24.