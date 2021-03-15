Former No. 1 Andy Murray, returning from surgery, accepts wild card into Miami Open

Andy Murray, the former world No. 1, was granted a wild card into the 2021 Miami Open, which starts March 22 and runs through April 4 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is on the comeback trail from hip surgery two years ago. He skipped the tournament in Dubai this week because his wife gave birth to their fourth child last week.

“It’s a city I love, and I’ve spent a lot of time here over the last 15 years, I feel comfortable,” Murray told People magazine about his return to Miami. “But over the next few months, I want to play matches — especially against the top players — work on my game and climb the rankings. I want to get back to playing a sport I love.”

Murray, who had a Brickell condo and spent many winters in Miami, last competed in the Miami Open in 2016. He won the tournament in 2009 and 2013 and reached the final in 2012 and 2015.

“It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami,” said James Blake, Miami Open tournament director. “As someone who has had to battle back from injury during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour.”

The Scot’s three Grand Slam titles were the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He also won Olympic gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016. He rose to No. 1 in the world on November 7, 2016 and stayed there for 36 weeks.

Joining Murray on the main draw wildcard list are: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), Michael Mmoh (USA), Hugo Gaston (FRA) and Jack Draper (GBR). On the women’s side, Anna Kalinskaya (RUS), Ana Konjuh (CRO), Storm Sanders (AUS), Katrina Scott (USA), Mayar Sherif (EGY), Xiyu Wang (CHN) and Xinyu Wang (CHN) were granted main draw wildcards.

The Miami Open also gave wild cards into men’s qualifying rounds to: Ulises Blanch (USA), Christopher Eubanks (USA), Toby Kodat (USA), Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) and Emilio Nava (USA). Women’s qualifying wild cards are Hailey Baptiste (USA), Olga Danilovic (SRB), Alexandra Eala (PHI), Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE), Robin Montgomery (USA) and Whitney Osuigwe (USA).

The main draw includes 74 of the top 77 ranked men and 72 of top 77 ranked women, including reigning Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka.

A limited number of full tournament packages are on sale at www.miamiopen.com. All matches will be broadcast live on Tennis Channel. The women’s main draw begins on March 23, followed by the first round of the men’s main draw on March 24.