Miami Open tennis tournament to allow limited number of fans. Here are the details

Good news for South Florida tennis fans: According to a tournament source, the Miami Open presented by Itaú is announcing Tuesday that it will allow a limited number of fans – approximately 15 percent of the Grandstand Court capacity.

The Grandstand Court holds 5,000 fans, so limited capacity would be roughly 750 seats per session. The Grandstand, which is outdoors, will be the marquee court this year, as the tournament announced it will not have a Center Court inside the stadium, as it did two years ago.

The Miami Open runs March 22 to April 4 at Hard Rock Stadium.

One of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments over the past 35 years, the Miami Open typically draws crowds of 300,000-plus during the two weeks. In 2019, the first year the event moved from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium, the total attendance was 388,734. The tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Nearly all the world’s top players normally show up, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena and Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, and Naomi Osaka.

The tournament will follow all of the strict COVID-19 protocols that Hard Rock Stadium used during Miami Dolphins and University of Miami football games.

Information on ticket availability and pricing will be shared in the coming weeks.