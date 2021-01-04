Information about the Miami Open tennis tournament is out. Here’s what you need to know

There has not yet been an official confirmation from tournament organizers, but indications are the 2021 Miami Open will be played at Hard Rock Stadium from March 22 to April 4. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

The ATP men’s tennis tour announced its revised 2021 schedule in recent days, and the Miami Open presented by Itau, is on the list. The calendar was adjusted after the Australian Open was pushed from mid-January to Feb. 8-21.

A tennis source confirmed that the Miami Open is expected to be held, and that an announcement will be made once the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) approves the dates. There is no word yet on whether a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend.

Hard Rock Stadium has permitted 20 percent capacity (between 12,500 to 14,000 fans) for University of Miami football games, the Orange Bowl game and the upcoming National College Football Championship game Jan. 11.

The Miami Open, one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments over the past 35 years, typically draws crowds of 300,000-plus over the two weeks. In 2019, the first year the event moved from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium, the total attendance was 388,734.

Nearly all the world’s top players normally show up, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena and Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, and Naomi Osaka.

When the event was canceled last March, tournament director James Blake said: “We were looking forward to hosting another world-class event, but our priority remains the health and safety of everyone involved in the Miami Open, including the South Florida community. As a former player and now tournament director, I understand how disappointing it is for the players, fans, partners and tournament staff who worked tirelessly to get the site ready. We thank everyone for their understanding and support and look forward to returning to Hard Rock Stadium March 22 – April 4, 2021.”

Delray Beach Open underway

The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com began Monday with the ATP Champions Tour matches featuring retired players Bob and Mike Bryan, Luke and Murphy Jensen, Tommy Haas, Jesse Levine and Johan Kriek.

The event’s main draw gets going Tuesday. Top-ranked American John Isner, Milos Raonic, 2018 winner Frances Tiafoe and defending champion Reilly Opelka are among the headliners in the 28-man field. Isner is scheduled to play Saturday night and Raonic Sunday afternoon. Opelka, a Delray Beach resident, served a tournament record 99 aces en route to the title.

Capacity for the tournament is capped at 2,000 per session in the 8,000-seat stadium. Surgical-style masks are required. Tickets are on sale at www.yellowtennisball.com or by phone at 561-330-6000.