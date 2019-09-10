Venezuela moved Davis Cup matches versus Ecuador to South Florida this weekend

Venezuela (with Jorge Munoz Abreu) moved its Davis Cup matches vs Ecuador Sept. 14-15 to Doral, Fla., for security reasons. ITF

Due to the political unrest in its home country, the Venezuelan Davis Cup tennis team moved its matches against Ecuador this weekend to Doral, a South Florida city known for its large population of Venezuelan immigrants.

The teams will play Saturday and Sunday at the Doral Park Country Club. Venezuela’s players are Jordi Munoz Abreu, Luis David Martinez, Roberto Maytin, and Juan Andres Lugo. Ecuador will be represented by Emilio Gomez, Gonzalo Escobar, Diego Hidalgo and Antonio Cayetano March.

Venezuela and Ecuador have played 11 times, with Ecuador leading the series 6-5. Ecuador won all four competitions on clay, but Venezuela leads 5-2 on hard court, which is the surface for this weekend’s matches.