Photo gallery: Miami Open Men’s final | Sunday, March 31, 2019

Roger Federer, of Switzerland kisses the trophy after defeating John Isner, of United States 6-1, 6-4 during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland taking selfies with fans after defeating John Isner, of United States 6-1, 6-4 during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland celebrates with the trophy after defeating John Isner, of United States 6-1, 6-4 during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland poses with the trophy after defeating John Isner, of United States 6-1, 6-4 during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland and John Isner, of United States pose with the trophy during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
John Isner, of United States pose with the trophy after being defeated by Roger Federer, of Switzerland 6-1, 6-4 during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland celebrates after defeating John Isner, of United States 6-1, 6-4 during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
John Isner, of United States, is being treated by one coaching staff after injuring his foot during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament against Roger Federer, of Switzerland, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to John Isner, of United States, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, looks on during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament against John Isner, of United States, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to John Isner, of United States, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
John Isner, of United States, reacts after injuring his foot during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament against Roger Federer, of Switzerland, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, reacts a after a play against John Isner, of United States, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
John Isner, of United States, reacts after a play against Roger Federer, of Switzerland, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to John Isner, of United States, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
John Isner, of United States, returns to Roger Federer, of Switzerland, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, serve to John Isner, of United States, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
John Isner, of United States, returns to Roger Federer, of Switzerland, during the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland and John Isner, of United States pose before the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roger Federer won 6-1, 6-4.
