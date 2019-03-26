Borna Coric prevails over Nick Kyrgios, theatrics to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

The match, to many fans, shaped up as one of tennis’ good guys vs. one of tennis’ bad guys.
The good guy won the match Tuesday at the Miami Open, but there’s no doubt the so-called bad guy stole much of the attention with spectacular shots and some tantrums.
For the fans, an entertaining show it was — both the tennis and the side shows.
Borna Coric of Croatia (he plays the role of the good guy) came back from losing the first set to defeat Nick Kyrgios of Australia (sorry, Nick, you are in the bad guy role), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the men’s quarterfinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
The fans nestled in grandstand court certainly got to enjoy themselves with cheers turning to boos and boos turning to cheers during the match’s considerable ebb and flow.
If anybody or anything had a right to voice some hard feelings during the match it would be the hapless rackets of the two combatants.
Coric, after losing the first set and seeing matters starting to go in the wrong direction in the second set, slammed his racket into the court two times, crumpling it.
Next up to be charged with not being nice to his racket was Kyrgios, who also decided it was time for venting. One good racket smashing apparently deserved another as Kyrgios bashed his racket twice against the court, feigned slamming it a third time and then gave what remained of the racket to a fan in the stands.
Coric, age 22 and ranked 13th in the world, said smacking his racket was good mental therapy for him.
“That was the moment where I was really close to actually losing the match, because I was losing my composure,” he said. “I was not playing well. I was not serving well. I just kind of didn’t know what to do anymore.
Smashing the racket got me back on my feet. I let go of all of my frustrations, and I started to play better again. I started to think more clear. So that was one of the turning points, definitely.”
Next up for Coric in the quarterfinals will be Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 winner over Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Asked if Kyrgios’ interaction, arguing and antics with the crowd affected him, Coric gave a quick response: “No, absolutely not. You know, I’m just trying to focus on myself and I don’t really care what anyone else does, Nick or someone else. I’m always trying to look at myself and to focus on myself. Yeah, it didn’t affect me at any point.”
Then Coric added, “Definitely, he’s getting the attention, but that’s normal, because he’s making shots which are unbelievable. His style of tennis, he’s like that.
“You know, if I could play like that, with those kind of shots, maybe I would get the same attention.”
Kyrgios, age 23 and ranked 33rd in the world, did make what many are calling the shot of the tournament against Coric, a no-look, between-the-legs, angled cross-court winner with his back to the net.”
“You know, playing him there are going to be shots that are unbelievable,” Coric said.
Did Coric know Kyrgios had that shot in his arsenal.
With a laugh, Coric said, “Obviously, no. If I did, then I would be there.”
When asked if he was the anti-Kyrgios, Coric thought and answered, “You know, I try to mind my own business. I’m just trying to be focused on tennis. That’s me.”
After the match ended, the two players traded fist-bumps.
“Off the court, I think he’s a very nice guy,” Coric said. “I really have nothing against him.””
I understand to some players that he can be very frustrating. I understand, but that’s him. You need to be prepared for that.”
After the match Kyrgios, seemed almost disinterested and somewhat petulant.
“A more disciplined player just won,” he said.
“I just lost concentration. Kind of got a little bored in the second set, like my concentration just started veering off.
“Yeah, I lost the match on my racket today, no doubt about it. But, you know, it’s no surprise. Honestly, I have done it before.”
Kyrgios was also dismissive of some of the fans. “They paid money to see me play, and they just scream out ridiculous things. I’m just not going to take it anymore. I mean, I’m playing for two hours and 20 minutes, and a guy yells at me, like, ‘Play some tennis.’ I’m not going to take it.”
However, Kyrgios did compliment Coric’s work ethic, saying, “He comes to the tennis courts every day and does everything to an absolute T … professional and hard work.”
That said, Kyrgios surprisingly admitted, “I don’t have that. I just don’t have that. He’s got that.”
