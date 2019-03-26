Borna Coric prevails over Nick Kyrgios, theatrics to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

The sun was shining, the Miami Open favorites were winning, top-ranked Novak Djokovic raced to a 5-0 lead over Roberto Bautista Agut in 28 minutes; and then, the clouds set in, Djokovic lost his focus and unraveled.

For the second time this year, Bautista Agut rallied from a set down and toppled Djokovic in three sets. The 30-year-old Spaniard won 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday in a two-and-a-half-hour match that was interrupted by a 30-minute rain delay. He also beat Djokovic in the semifinals at Doha in January.