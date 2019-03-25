Photo gallery: Miami Open | Monday, March 25, 2019

Attendees watch a match between Joao Sousa, of Portugal, and Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Joao Sousa, of Portugal, returns a shot to Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, serves against Caroline Garcia, of France, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Caroline Garcia, of France, returns a shot to Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, returns a shot to Caroline Garcia, of France, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Employees blow-dry the court after a tennis match between Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, and Caroline Garcia, of France, was suspended due to rain during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, serves against Caroline Garcia, of France, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, returns a shot to Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, serves against Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, returns a shot to Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, reacts after scoring against Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Joao Sousa, of Portugal, returns a shot to Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Joao Sousa, of Portugal, returns a shot to Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, returns a shot to Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, reacts after scoring against Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Caroline Garcia, of France, returns a shot to Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Joao Sousa, of Portugal, returns a shot to Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Attendees make their way to different matches during the eighth day of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, serves against Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, reacts after scoring against Caroline Garcia, of France, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, returns a shot to Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, returns a shot to Joao Sousa, of Portugal, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Attendees make their way to different matches during the eighth day of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, serves against Caroline Garcia, of France, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Petra Kvitova, of Czechia, returns a shot to Caroline Garcia, of France, during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
