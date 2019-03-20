Here’s how Federer, Djokovic, Williams feel about the new Miami Open venue

Butch Buchholz, who 40 years ago dreamed up the idea of a “Winter Wimbledon” tennis tournament in South Florida, beamed like a proud grandfather on Wednesday afternoon as a quartet of Grand Slam champions graced the Miami Open Center Court for a ribbon cutting to inaugurate the event’s new home after three decades in Key Biscayne.

Buchholz was the visionary who turned a garbage dump at Crandon Park into one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, an event attended by 300,000 fans last year. He retired as tournament director a few years back, and though he had hoped the cozy island spot would be its permanent home, he is optimistic that the new venue will elevate the Miami Open’s status.

“The stadium really is world-class, and I am absolutely amazed what happened outside (in the fan village),” said Buchholz, for whom the tournament trophy and Court 2 are named. “If anyone had any skepticism, forget it because this is dramatically upgraded from Key Biscayne. The fans are going to love it, the players are going to love it, our sponsors are going to love it. It’s gone up to the top of the tennis world again.

“Our stadium, at one point, was state-of-the-art and everyone tried to copy it. Thirty years later, things have changed. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to keep up and do the things that were necessary on Key Biscayne because of the politics. We should thank Steve Ross for keeping it in the States, in Miami, because it could have left the country. We’re fortunate it landed on its feet and is in great hands.”

Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka – who between them have won a combined 17 Miami Open trophies – all expressed fond memories of the old venue, but said they are impressed with the transformation of the football stadium and excited about their new, more spacious digs.

“A bold, very courageous move,” said Djokovic, a six-time winner at Key Biscayne. “One side of me is sad because Key Biscayne was a historic venue that hosted this event for many years and it was a very nice location, a beautiful island. But there were logistical challenges. To be here seeing Center Court in this big, modern football stadium is very exciting for me, personally, and for our sport because we’re trying to grow the sport and this is a move in the right direction.

“With the connection to the Miami Dolphins, this will give us more reach to a new audience.”

Williams, a part-owner of the Dolphins and eight-time Miami Open winner, said “I had so many unbelievable memories in Key Biscayne, but now it’s time for me and the tour to create new memories at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Federer seemed most nostalgic of the four. He recalled winning Orange Bowl junior tournaments on Key Biscayne; and now, as a father of four, the Crandon Park beach and neighboring playgrounds made the key a favorite tour spot for his family. He said his family is staying on the beach again this year, and on Tuesday they spent the rainy day exploring the aquarium and planetarium at the Frost Science Museum.

“Look, we left an iconic venue in our sport in Key Biscayne, and I’m sad about that,” Federer said. “Back in the day we had best-of-five matches there and it was massive tournament...Everything was temporary and tight spaces, but at the end of the day, it also made the tournament cozy and feel a certain way.

“I don’t look back and think Key Biscayne was bad. It was a wonderful event. I liked it. I always needed a few days to breathe again after that tournament because it was really intense, but then that drive over the bridge made up for it. Here, it’s very different. We’re talking about a massive stadium with so many opportunities, so many rooms probably not even being used, so you can do whatever you want and that’s nice for the players and guests and VIPs.

“It’s like a new tournament, and I’m excited. It’s nice to see innovation, growth in the game and I hope that will happen here at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Federer headed straight to the stadium from the airport Monday night to get in a practice session, and was back on the court Wednesday morning. He and Djokovic both said the playing conditions on center court will be quite different than on Key Biscayne.

The canopies over the stands block out the sun, so after 1 p.m., the court will be shaded. Also, there will be far less wind than there was coming off the bay at the Crandon Park Tennis Center.

The historic first match on center court was played Wednesday, and three-time Miami Open champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus defeated Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

“I knew I would be playing the first match last week, and I was really honored,” Azarenka said. “The tournament asked me if I would be happy, and I was really happy that they asked me to play. It’s an incredible stadium. The facilities are amazing, and I hope this tournament is only going to grow. I feel the expansion of the tournament was really necessary. I think they have done a great job with organizing what looks like an incredible fan experience, as well.”

Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia won the second center court match 6-3, 6-3 over American Bradley Klahn. Out on the Grandstand Court, Aventura 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova beat German Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-3.

“Obviously playing at home, I get kind of nervous, so I was battling nerves,” said Anisimova, who reached the Australian Open Round of 16 and was in the Miami Open main draw for the first time. “Once I was getting through the match I started playing better and better and the crowd was behind me, so it feels really nice.”

Meanwhile, defending champion Sloane Stephens turned 26 on Wednesday was treated to a three-tier birthday cake at her media interview. She sheepishly admitted that although she grew up in Pembroke Pines and has spent a lot of time in South Florida, she didn’t realize Hard Rock Stadium is in Miami Gardens.

She drove to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and soon discovered she was in the wrong place.

Thursday’s featured day matches include Venus Williams vs. qualifier Dalila Jakupovic and Petra Kvitova vs. Maria Sakkari. The night session matches on center court are Madison Keys vs. Samantha Stosur followed by Sam Querrey vs. David Ferrer.