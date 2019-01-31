Here is a sneak peak at how Hard Rock Stadium will look for the Miami Open in March

Tennis fans looking to get a glimpse at how the new Miami Open tournament venue — Hard Rock Stadium — can look no further.
Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel unveiled what the Miami Open will now look like when it moves to Hard Rock Stadium later this year in a video posted to social media.
Here are some of the highlights:
▪ Luxury seating, live music, global art and international cuisine for a culinary dream experience.
▪ Parking is on-campus for easy access to the courts.
▪ There are 18 practice courts, with 12 tournament courts and additional areas for fans to unwind and relax.
▪ On the outside of Hard Rock’s stadium court, there will be the largest video board in tennis.
Watch the full video below:
