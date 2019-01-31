Tennis

Here is a sneak peak at how Hard Rock Stadium will look for the Miami Open in March

By Jason Dill

January 31, 2019 03:31 PM

Miami Open Tournament unveils its 2019 construction site

Miami Open Tournament Director James Blake provides a tour of the 2019 Miami Open site to media at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Tennis courts construction has also begun outside of the stadium.
By
Up Next
Miami Open Tournament Director James Blake provides a tour of the 2019 Miami Open site to media at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Tennis courts construction has also begun outside of the stadium.
By

Tennis fans looking to get a glimpse at how the new Miami Open tournament venue — Hard Rock Stadium — can look no further.

Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel unveiled what the Miami Open will now look like when it moves to Hard Rock Stadium later this year in a video posted to social media.

Here are some of the highlights:

Luxury seating, live music, global art and international cuisine for a culinary dream experience.

Parking is on-campus for easy access to the courts.

There are 18 practice courts, with 12 tournament courts and additional areas for fans to unwind and relax.

On the outside of Hard Rock’s stadium court, there will be the largest video board in tennis.

Watch the full video below:

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  