Chiefs’ Mahomes wins Week 4 (no shock) in Herald NFL QB rank — but look who’s new season leader!

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 4 TITLE BUT CARDS’ MURRAY SLIPS INTO SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s ever-excellent Patrick Mahomes scores a 48.90-point game to win Week 4 honors, while Arizona’s unbeaten Kyler Murray elevates into the overall season lead in the Miami’s Herald’s 2021 Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. That makes it a different weekly winner and different season leader each of the four weeks thus far — portending a wide open race. Miami’s Jacoby Brissett, starting a second game in place of injured Tua Taglovailao, bumps up one spot to 28th overall after a 25.95-point game that ranked No. 21 for the week. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings only and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing a player who missed half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 4:

Rk LW Player, Team Wk4 Season.

1. 3. Kyler Murray, ARI 40.40 168.65

2. 9. Patrick Mahomes, KC 48.90 163.90

3. 1. Tom Brady, TB 19.45 160.80

4. 5. Dak Prescott, DAL 32.40 159.30

5. 8. Justin Herbert, LAC 37.10 153.90

6. 6. Matthew Stafford, LAR 28.00 152.10

7. 4. Derek Carr, LV 20.80 147.95

8. 2. Kirk Cousins, MIN 12.15 144.05

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

9. 10. Russell Wilson, SEA 27.45 138.20

10. 11. Sam Darnold, CAR 28.05 132.45

11. 12. Josh Allen, BUF 31.40 130.75

12. 13. Jared Goff, DET 30.95 129.00

13. 19. Joe Burrow, CIN 46.40 128.40

14. 15. Matt Ryan, ATL 34.15 126.50

15. 18. Jalen Hurts, PHI 41.35 125.35

16. 7. Teddy Bridgewater, DEN 4.25 123.60

17. 24. Daniel Jones, NYG 44.10 121.20

18. 21. Mac Jones, NE 38.75 119.60

19. 23. Taylor Heinicke, WAS 41.50 119.00

20. 16. Aaron Rodgers, GB 27.40 116.85

28. 29. Jacoby Brissett, MIA 25.95 65.15

33. 34. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA DNP 18.75

Bubble : Ryan Tannehill, TEN, 109.70. Dropouts : Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, 14th to 22nd; Baker Mayfield, CLE, 17-26; and Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 20-23. Week 4 best : Mahomes, KC, 48.90 (24-30, 278, 5-1 in win). Week 4 worst : (min. 10 attempts): Davis Mills, HOU, minus-6.65 (11-21, 87, 0-4 in loss).