Greg Cote Show podcast: ESPN writer on Patriots dynasty book, Le Batard Show golf, Hard Knocks/Lobos

The Greg Cote Show podcast

The new Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, features special guest Seth Wickersham, the ESPN senior writer, on his new Patriots dynasty book, “It’s Better To Be Feared” — as sudden rivals Tom Brady and Bill Belichick meet for the first time as adversaries.

The book is out October 12, but you get a sneak preview from the author himself, who talks about why and how a relationship that produced six Super Bowl wins ended for the great coach and quarterback — and why it did so ugly.

There are laughs, too, in the stories Wickersham shares. Hint: One of them involves Belichick watching porn.

This is our 38th podcast of 2021 and 80th overall and we welcome you back!

Also in the new episode:

▪ Greg and Stugotz teamed to challenge Chris and Mike Ryan in a game of best-ball golf that may or may not have involved wagering. Hear all about it, including Greg’s all-time best (luckiest) shot, and the libation that may or may not have derailed Greg’s round.

▪ We bring you Episode 3 of Hard Knocks’ behind-the-scenes series on Greg’s L:obos. Hear how Greg’s fantasy team celebrated its second straight victory, and listen as an inspiring special guest addresses the team.

▪ The guys also discuss the Dolphins-Colts game, Canes loss and NFL weekend, as well as the Celebration of Life honoring Don Shula.

▪ And we present the long-awaited (or not so much) return of Mount Gregmore after several weeks’ absence! Won’t give away the topic, except this hint: Music and months.

Hear all of this and more in our latest episode of The GCS! (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays firom 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all so much, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us lots. Tell your friends, too!