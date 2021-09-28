Bills’ Allen wins Week 3 and — oh no! — Bucs’ Brady takes season lead in Herald NFL QB rankings

Read Next

The NBA steps into its third season affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, poised to welcome back full arenas as America and sports take off the masks, replace them with blinders and pretend the public health crisis of our time is over even though all know it is not.

If you want to know why it is not, look around. There are 100 million examples among us. They are the willfully unvaccinated. They are trapping us in this nightmare with their astounding, selfish ignorance.