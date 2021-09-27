Miami needs Kyle Lowry to play ‘Doctor of Greatness’ if he’s to help lead Heat title run | Opinion

It was a moment between the doctor and the entrepreneur, both of them wearing Miami Heat uniforms.

Dr. Kyle Lowry sat answering questions behind the microphone at the team’s Media Day on Monday when his new teammate crept low into the room and (not inconspicuously at all) placed a cup of Big Face Coffee within Lowry’s reach.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that was Jimmy Butler,” Lowry said.

“No it wasn’t,” came Butler’s playful voice as he left the room.

Butler founded his burgeoning coffee company during the pandemic. Last month it scored rights to some highly rated Pacamara variety green coffee at an auction in El Salvador.

It was earlier this year when Butler’s new teammate, still with the Toronto Raptors then, became Dr. Kyle Lowry, receiving an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree from Acadia University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

He was asked then to define what his title meant.

“Doctor of Greatness,” he said.

The Heat is about to find out as NBA training camp begins Tuesday with Lowry the new star in South Florida sports and the reason he chose Miami in free agency unequivocal:

“To win a championship,” he said.

We will learn together whether the Doctor of Greatness is still a top-tier point guard at age 35 -- there has been no evidence to the contrary -- and whether he can help make Butler, Bam Adebayo and the rest of his Heat-mates better.

“I’m just as curious as anyone to see how this all works together,” coach Erik Speolstra said Monday.

Lowry took seriously that honorary doctorate. He had been the first one in his family to earn a college degree, from Villanova. Emotion found its way into his commencement speech to his fellow Acadia graduates:

“I’m a kid from North Philadelphia, one of the toughest places in America to grow up,” he said. “And I’m going to be honest with you. According to the statistics, I shouldn’t be here with you today. I grew up in a rowhouse on 20th and Lehigh with me, my mom, my brother, my grandma and my cousin. A place where you needed to be in the house when the streetlights came on just to avoid the gangs, the drugs, the shooting and all the violence.”

Lowry, who arrived via a sign-and-trade deal, was by consensus the big prize in free agency this year, though it’s fair to say the summer of ‘21 set no records in the category. He was the best of slim pickings. Still the best, though.

Along with other key returners such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson and other key new additions such as P.J. Tucker and Markief Morris, Lowry is part of a retooled Heat, this iteration the latest example of Heat president Pat Riley having the inability to, well, to stand pat.

“Each of those three guys has beat me in the playoffs the past three years,” noted Butler, of Lowry, Tucker and Morris.

Maybe the retooling is because Riley is 76, no time for patience.

He wants one more championship run.

And so does Dr. Lowry.

The Heat has admired Lowry from afar for years, knowing he would be a fit for Heat Culture.

“Obviously he’s somebody we’ve had great respect for,” Spoelstra said. “He’s a decorated player. It really boils down to him finding a way to impact winning, and he does it from both ends of the court. His mind and IQ for the game is as high as anybody in this league. I’m looking forward to learning from him. He’s tough and smart. We’re just thrilled to have him in our building.”

Spoelstra recalled coaching Lowry in 2017 in an all-star exhibition in Johannesburg, South Africa.

”He was competing so hard to win,” Spo remembered. “Probably played him 40 minutes that game. He’s a great winner.”

Lowry feathers hopes for a fourth Heat championship but does not make Miami the favorite.

The Heat checked in a solid No. 6 in ESPN’s pre-training camp NBA power rankings out Monday. But Brooklyn and Milwaukee, Heat roadblocks to get out of the Eastern Conference and into the Finals, ranked first and second, respectively.

The Nets have the first full season of the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The reigning champion Bucks return Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Kris Middleton.

Miami is hoping Butler and Adebayo plus Lowry will be at that level. The hope relies on another season of prime Jimmy, Adebayo’s game reaching yet another level, and Lowry bringing it all together, underscored by the foundation of defense that is part of Heat DNA.

Adebayor, recently seen wearing a T-shirt that read, ‘Thank You For Not Believing In Me,’ continues fueled by the chip on his shoulder, by perceived lack of respect.

“Bam has an incredible iron will and a work ethic,” Spoelstra said. “That’s why I’ve called him ‘no ceiling’ before.”

Lowry gives Miami a pedigreed, future Hall of Fame point guard, sort of the East version (it hops) of what Chris Paul has meant to Phoenix out West.

“He picks up the pace,” Adebayo imagined Lowry’s Heat impact. “Get us in action, get that team going. I feel like he’ll pick up the pace a lot.”

Lowry prides himself on tailoring the player he is to the individual needs of teammates. He mentioned Kawhi Leonard and other greats he has played with.

“They’re all effing good, and sometimes you gotta get out their way,” he said. “Figure out what they want. That’s what training camp and preseason is for. What he likes, where he wants the ball. What makes Jimmy [Butler] different? He’s a little more ... crazy? He wears his emotions on his sleeve. Jimmy knows his purpose. He wants everybody to know. ‘This is what we gotta do. Hey, I’m gonna get in your face.’ It’s a whole different team. How I get better individually may be understanding who my teammates are. I love to see other people be successful.”

Said Butler, of Lowry: “Kyle is damn near a genius knowing how to get people the ball, knowing his game to a ‘T.” He will take pressure off me and Bam. He gives Bam the room to just go and be who you are and not worry about too much else.”

Time to see if Kyle Lowry can be the Doctor of Greatness the Heat needs.