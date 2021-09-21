Raiders’ Carr takes passing lane, drives into Week 2 lead in Herald NFL QB rankings; Tua tumbles

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr vaults to No. 1 through two weeks of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Vegas hosts the Miami Dolphins this coming Sunday. AP

BABY, LET ME DRIVE YOUR CARR: RAIDER DEREK TAKES PASSING LANE TO SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS; CARDS’ MURRAY WINS WEEK 2: The Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr vaults to No. 1 overall through two weeks of the Miami’s Herald’s 2021 Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings — though barely, with three others trailing by less than two points. The bad news: Miami visits Vegas and its hot Carr this Sunday. The good news (for Dolfans): Carr is questionable to play with an ankle injury. Arizona’s Kyler Murray wins Week 2 honors with an even 50.00-point game, edging Carr by less than one point. Dolphins Tua Tagovailao and Jacoby Brissett are well out of the Top 20. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings only and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 2:

Rk LW Player, Team Wk2 Season

1. 10 Derek Carr, LV 49.10 90.85

2. 7 Tom Brady, TB 45.80 89.75

3. 5 Teddy Bridgewater, DEN 45.40 89.60

4. 2 Patrick Mahomes, KC 40.15 89.00

5. 11 Kyler Murray, ARI 50.00 88.45

6. 1 Dak Prescott, DAL 32.85 85.00

7. 3 Kirk Cousins, MIN 33.20 79.75

8. 8 Russell Wilson, SEA 36.15 78.85

9. 6 Matthew Stafford, LAR 29.90 73.95

10. 9 Jared Goff, DET 31.30 73.20

11. 16 Sam Darnold, CAR 37.25 72.20

12. 13 Justin Herbert, LAC 34.90 71.75

13. 14 Mac Jones, NE 28.30 64.35

14. 18 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 31.45 64.15

15. 30 Taylor Heinicke, WAS 46.80 62.90

16. 20 Baker Mayfield, CLE 32.65 59.70

17. 4 Jalen Hurts, PHI 10.50 56.70

18. 29 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 36.35 53.95

19. 17 Tyrod Taylor, HOU 18.25 52.80

20t 33 Aaron Rodgers, GB 46.75 52.40

20t 12 Joe Burrow, CIN 15.35 52.40

32. 27 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA -1.35 18.75

33. — Jacoby Brissett, MIA 13.45 13.45

Bubble : Carson Wentz, IND, 51.90. Dropouts : Jameis Winston, NO, 15th to 29th; and Wentz, IND, 19-22. Week 2 best : Murray, ARI, 50.00 (29-36, 400, 3-2 in win). Week 2 worst : (min. 10 attempts): Trevor Lawrence, JAC, minus-2.10 (14-33, 118, 1-2 in loss).