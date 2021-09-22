NFL Thursday night football: Cats devour rookie QB! Our pick for Panthers at Texans | Opinion

AP

NFL WEEK 3

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

PANTHERS (2-0) at TEXANS (1-1)

Line: CAR by 8.

Cote’s pick: CAR 24-10.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL.

Big home underdogs in prime time tend to be a good bet. Or at least a tempting one. Ah, but there are exceptions to every rule! What I see here: Houston is down to third-string quarterback Davis Mills, a 22-year-old third-round rookie making his first NFL start. On a short week. Against a really good defense that just held the Saints to their worst offensive output in the Sean Payton era. You can believe in Mills or in magic all you want, it just doesn’t seem likely the Texans will score much here. Receiver injuries only magnify the very tough spot Mills is in. Meanwhile, the Cats’ strong defense, coupled with heavy lifting by fantasy hoss Christian McCaffrey, insulate Sam Darnold from playing the role that ill-suited him as a Jet, that of hero. I’d lean HOU-plus-8 if Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) weren’t out. But with Deshaun Watson still a ghost and Mills pitching, it’s Cats all night.

[Note: Betting line courtesy Caesars Sportsbook as of midday Wednesday. Picks for remainder of Week 3 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .