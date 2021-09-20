Greg Cote Show podcast: New Heat voice Jason Jackson, Dan Le Batard roast, Dolphins and Canes

Heat courtside reporter Jason Jackson interviews Bam Adebayo as Udonis Haslem photo-bombs during a preseason scrimmage in 2019. Jackson, the Heat’s new radio play-by-play voice, joins us on the new Greg Cote Show podcast. dvarela@miamiherald.com

It’s a rollicking new Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, featuring special guest Jason “Jax” Jackson, the new radio play-by-play voice of the Miami Heat. This is our 36th podcast of 2021 and 78th overall, Jax is a South Florida legend, and it’s a fun conversation that hits on a bunch of stuff including:

▪ The upcoming October 9 celebrity roast of Dan Le Batard that Jackson’s foundation is hosting at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood. You will find out who will be roasting Dan and more.

▪ Jax on whether Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and new addition Kyle Lowry are a big enough Big 3 and what the Heat must do win the NBA East as training camp nears.

▪ And find out what ESPN star once stole a television set from Jax’s cubicle in Bristol, Connecticut, when both worked at the network.

And we’re just gettin’ started! Also in the new episode:

▪ World premiere of Hard Knocks’ inside look at Greg’s Lobos, America’s most famous (though not most successful) fantasy football team.

▪ We discuss the Dolphins’ and Hurricanes’ awful home losses in a sobering weekend for Miami football fans.

▪ And a Greg Cote Show decal giveaway update.

Hear all of this and more in our latest episode of The GCS! (Find the entire 78-episode catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays firom 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us lots. Tell your friends, too!