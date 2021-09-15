NFL Thursday Night football: How low can a score go? Our pick for Giants at Washington | Opinion

Getty Images

NFL WEEK 2

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

GIANTS (0-1) at WASHINGTON (0-1)

Line: WAS by 3 1/2.

Cote’s pick: WAS 19-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL.

Giants sit 0-1 for fifth straight year and 10th time in past 11 seasons. Washington No-Names also dropped their opener and have lost five in a row to the NFC East rival Biggies. What I mean is: Lord what an unattractive matchup! Also one that figures to be the lowest-scoring game of Week 2. First one to 10 points wins? Can’t see much relief for either struggling offense. WAS starts Taylor Heinicke at QB with Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) likely out ‘til November. And Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley won’t get much done against No-Names’ great defensive front. NYG’s series sweep last year was by three points and one, and this should be about that close. Washington defense carries the night, but hunch Giants getting that extra half point on the bet line.

[Note: Betting line courtesy Caesars Sportsbook as of midday Wednesday. Picks for remainder of Week 2 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .