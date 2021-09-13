Blame the Miami Hurricanes’ poor start on an offense dangling like a cat and needing help | Opinion

Manny Diaz, not renowned as a great quote, surprised us in the aftermath of Saturday night’s win-that-didn’t-feel-like-one against Appalachian State. It was great because it involved the cat that spawned a million memes, and also because there was truth in the humor.

After his Miami Hurricanes had survived a lesser opponent, 25-23, in their home opener, the Miami Hurricanes coach was asked about the stray cat that dangled from an upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium, fell and was caught and saved in (you can’t make these things up) an American flag.

“I don’t know anything about that or what was going on, but I’ll tell you,” said Diaz, “if the cat will help us with our red-zone offense, I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship.”

Yes! An inventive way for a coach to say what is quite true two games into this college football season: UM’s offense has been pretty lousy at cashing in chances. Which means that star quarterback D’Eriq King has struggled early, as well.

Miami lost its season opener to Alabama in Atlanta, of course. No surprise, no shame. Although the 44-13 final underlined not just the Crimson Tide’s utter and continuing dominance but the measure of how far The U is from being that again.

If that opening loss didn’t convince you, then Game 2 win should have.

It was Appalachian State, for God’s sake. Sure, go ahead and mention how great they have been in the Group of 5 conference category, most recently in the Sun Belt. Recall if you must that, in 2007, they upset No. 5 Michigan in the Big House.

It’s still Appalachian State. And if exalting because you barely beat this opponent at home is the new standard around here, UM is aiming too low.

I would have been furious after this game if I were Diaz. I would have at least called the over performance in the narrow escape “unacceptable,” as Florida State coach Mike Norvell did after his Seminoles lost Saturday on a Hail Mary to Jacksonville State.

Instead, Diaz’s opening words were: “I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of our resiliency. App State made it tough on us, we made it tough on ourselves. I think because of our inability to get points [inside the red zone] that kept them in the game. We also gave away 10 points in the kicking game, so it was all the things from App State’s perspective that you would want to be able to stay in the game. That’s what they do. It’s App State. They go on the road and they take down people on the road, but they didn’t take us down.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Associated Press voters were so impressed by UM’s offense dangling like a cat in a fortunate win that they dropped Miami two spots, from 22nd to 24th. Canes were lucky they didn’t freefall out of the Top 25 entirely.

“In terms of where we are through two games, our present moment is where we’re at,” Diaz said. “We just didn’t score and that’s our issue. What we need to solve from the past two weeks, the biggest thing on our football team, is that if we get the ball in the red zone, we have to get touchdowns. Right now, we’re not getting touchdowns and not creating separation on scoreboard. We have to finish drives with touchdowns. These are things that are on us as coaches.”

Do you realize what that two-point win over Appalachian State avoided? Or at least delayed?

Imagine — knowing UM’s fan base — what might have exploded had Miami been 0-2 after losing at home to Appalachian State, which came so close to happening.

Canes fans would have been after Diaz with metaphorical torches and pitchforks, calling for his head. And former UM greats would have been out of the woodwork on social media, contrasting once again the receding great ol’ days, 20 years past Miami last of five national championships, with the current state..

Diaz is lucky he isn’t answering that noise this week as he prepares to host a down but 2-0 Michigan State on Saturday, as a mere 6 1/2-point home favorite.

Games against ranked North Carolina and Virginia Tech are looming.

Miami has caught some early ACC breaks. Conference king Clemson already has lost. North Carolina and star QB Sam Howell lost their opener.

There is an openness to the conference there didn’t seem to be even a couple of weeks ago.

The Miami Hurricanes need to show us a sign they are a team able to take advantage. That they are anything special.

It’s early, yes. But we haven’t seen it yet.