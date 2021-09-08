Dallas at Tampa Bay in NFL Week 1 opener Thursday: Can Cowboys solve Brady? Our pick | Opinion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning his seventh Super Bowl to cap the 2020 season. Brady’s Bucs open the NFL’s 2021 season Thursday night vs. Dallas. AP

A year ago, the NFL kicked off with empty or limited-capacity stadiums because COVID-19 was raging. Now the league prepares for full stadiums again even though the virus’ Delta variant rages in a pandemic not yet over.

Hmm. Most teams including the Dolphins won’t require proof of vaccinations to attend games, social distancing in full stadiums is an oxymoron and masks merely are “suggested.” In other words, the road to the February 13 Super Bowl in L.A. may be paved with about 272 superspreader events called NFL games.

But enough reality! Let’s put on the blinders, pretend all is well and enjoy us some football!

Thursday night commences the NFL’s 102nd season, the 56th for the Fins, the 31st (!) for our NFL picks in the Miami Herald, the 20th for prime-time Thursday kickoffs and the first with the new 17-game format.

Tampa Bay and Tom Brady are trying to become the first repeat Super Bowl champs since Brady’s Patriots in 2003-04.

I’m trying to improve upon a solid 2020 for my picks: a .651 win percentage straight up and .520 against the point spread. (And I’m even older than Brady!) To those who’ve followed our picks for years, welcome back. Myself and the Upset Bird thank you (“Aawwk!”). To newbies, welcome aboard. We take our picks seriously but have fun doing it. OK enough preamble. Let’s go!

NFL WEEK 1

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

COWBOYS (0-0) at BUCCANEERS (0-0)

Line: TB by 8; over/under 51 1/2.

Cote’s pick: TB 34-16.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NBC.

At 44 years and 37 days, Tom Brady on Thursday will become the oldest non-kicker ever to appear in an NFL season-opening game. This marks the 10th anniversary of everyone predicting this will be the year he finally starts going downhill fast and a grinning Brady telling everyone, “[Bleep] you!” History tells us it will be tough for the Old G.O.A.T. and Tampa to repeat as champions, yet history also tells us to doubt Tom at our own peril. Super Bowl winners are 37-16-1 in Week 1 the following season. The last champ to lose its ensuing opener was Brady’s Patriots in 2017 -- but don’t bet on a repeat of that. The Bucs are strong and deep all over the field — especially on defense. Remember the way they had Patrick Mahomes running like a chicken in a kennel in the Super Bowl? This could be a tough night for Dallas QB Dak Prescott, coming back from a gruesome ankle injury and -- don’t underestimate this — missing star guard Zack Martin, out due to COVID quarantine. Prescott did not play in ‘Boys’ 0-4 preseason. No Martin would also hinder Ezekiel Elliott even as Prescott may need big run support. (There remained some hope as of Wednesday that Martin might still be able to play, but the likelihood seemed quite slim). While Tampa’s defense is a handful, Dallas’ own D won’t be as much of a problem for Brady. It’s a big reason Dallas has lost nine of its past 11 road games. This preseason the Cowboys starred in Hard Knocks. They’ll be feeling some more of those Thursday night.

[Note: Betting line and over/under courtesy Caesars Sportsbook as of Wednesday morning. Picks for remainder of Week 1 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .