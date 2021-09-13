Greg Cote Show podcast: Live from Dolphins-Pats, and stars drop by for Greg’s surprise birthday bash

Cote family

The Greg Cote Show podcast returns this week after a one-week vacation just in time for Dolphins-Patriots, for NFL Week 1, for Canes and college talk, too -- for FOOTBALL!! You’ll here Greg live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, where he covered Miami’s season opener and the start of Year 2ua.

This is our 35th podcast of 2021 and 77th overall and it’s a big one ... but, yes, for much more than just football.

Do you like a surprise birthday party? Yeah, me neither. But I got one. And it was actually a lot of fun. And you are invited.

Christopher surprised me on my birthday by lining up a parade of luminaries who drop by the podcast to wish me an H.B.

I’ll name-drop a few: Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Smetana, my arch enemy Dominique Foxworth, my wife and son Michael, Stugotz, Jujuj Gotti, Randy Scott, Roy Bellamy, Pablo Torre, long-winded Billy Gil -- and that’s just for starters. Wait ‘til you here the surprises! (They made me laugh out loud).

Also in the new episode:

▪ The raging controversy in our fantasy league over the attempted coup and hostile takeover of the hallowed Greg’s Lobos team name.

▪ Exclusive world premiere of the new “We Are the Lobos” song, a sizzlin’ collab between our own Yeti Blanc and Suey Award winner Andrew Streeter.

▪ Greg admits anxiety over his first work-related air travel since the pandemic began.

▪ Also, a brief update on our Le Batard Show holdout and whether we’ll be back on the show this Tuesday.

Hear all of this and more in our 77th podcast overall and 35th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The GCS also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us lots. Tell your friends, too.