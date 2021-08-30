Greg Cote Show podcast: Inside PFPI Fantasy Draft and Greg on latest Deshaun Watson-to-Dolphins talk

Rumors have refsurfaced that Miami may be a landing spot for disgruntled Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson (left). We discuss in the new Greg Cote Show podcast. AP Photos

The new Greg Cote Show podcast is a first-time-ever walk inside the Cote house on a huge weekend. The security cameras are off. You have free reign as we conduct the annual PFPI Fantasy League draft, followed by a pool time and a paella party!

Will you come along?

This is our 34th podcast of 2021 and 76th overall and it’s a big one, perfectly timed time for the start of football season. Listen in as Greg’s Lobos orchestrate the league’s 13th annual fantasy draft.

Does this sound like your fantasy draft? We’d like to know.

Listen as PFPI Commissioner Greg Cote conduct the draft and fends off insults and barbs from the peanut gallery.

Also in the new episode:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss the the lastest round of speculation and rumors involving the Dolphins’ reported interest in Houston QB Deshaun Watson.

▪ Breaking news: HBO’s Hard Knocks will be following Greg’s Lobos this season, and a new trailer appears in this episode.

Hear all of this and more in our 76th podcast overall and 34th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The GCS also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us a lot. Tell your friends, too.